ASRock RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ Review: Fast Clocks, Premium Price

Reaching 60 fps or more at 2560 x 1440 is a feat that many mid-range cards accomplish, including the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT. Board partner cards that include a factory overclock tend to yield a few more fps over the reference-clocked GPUs and will continue to produce frames near that magic 60 FPS threshold or higher. Depending on the title, we saw frame rates range from about 58 FPS (Final Fantasy XV, the GPU crusher), to nearly 130 fps when using Ultra/Very High Settings (Forza Horizon 4). If a card is capable of 60+ fps at this resolution, it’s also capable of running games at high refresh rates at 1080p.

In our test group, all cards fell nicely into their performance brackets, with the RTX 2060 Super (Gigabyte’s Gaming OC version) running a few fps slower than our 5700 XT’s in this comparison. The RTX 2070 Super is a few to several percent faster than the RX 5700 XT in all titles other than Far Cry 5 and Metro: Exodus.

The ASRock card outpaced Gigabyte’s RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G (which admittedly costs $80 less) and was generally a bit faster than the more similarly clocked Nitro+. In all, the Taichi X OC+ performed as expected.

The Division 2

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro: Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield V

The Witcher 3

