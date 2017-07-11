ASRock X299 Taichi Motherboard Review

How We Test
More cores create higher thermal and power loads that can push other hardware to its limit, yet the parts we’re hoping to push to the limit are all on the motherboards. Intel’s 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X is a great product for stressing the voltage regulators of various X299 motherboards, particularly under our full-AVX-load overclocking stability test.
Test Hardware
The tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X required us to use nothing less than our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid system sample. Getting its fans to blow sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator required additional design consideration: Of our leftover review samples, Cooler Master’s HAF-XB had the best layout.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Suite
|Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark driven routine
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset, No AF xUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF
