ASRock X99M Extreme4 And Fatal1ty X99M Killer Review

How We Tested ASRock’s X99M Series

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-5960X (Haswell-E): 3.0-3.5GHz, 20MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 2011-v3 CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple-Fan Radiator Kit RAM G.Skill F4-3000C15Q-16GRR (16GB) DDR4-3000 Quad-Channel Kit Graphics PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X 4GBD5-PPDHE: 1060MHz GPU, 4GB GDDR5-5400 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ-5PA256, 256GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Antec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.4 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019

Swiftech’s ancient Apogee GTX keeps appearing in my flagship processor reviews, and for good reasons: it has monster capacity and it’s built into my test bench.

This Prescott-era workhorse was updated six years ago with an LGA 1366 bracket, and today uses that same bracket with newer spring-loaded screws to fit both LGA 2011 and LGA 2011-v3 support mechanisms.

Rumored power-on troubles with C7 power state-enabled motherboards and certain power supplies finally hit home when I tried to pair our earlier SS-760KM unit with one of the boards in today’s test. Since my newer AX860i was already being used to test other parts, I hauled Antec’s HCP-1200 out of storage. Success!

PowerColor’s LCS AXR9 290X runs quietly on a second cooling loop.

This is a new platform, so memory and the CPU couldn’t be pulled from spare parts. G.Skill’s quad-channel F4-3000C15Q-16GRR DDR4-3000 kit was added with Intel’s Core i7-5960X to today’s parts list.