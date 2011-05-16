Trending

Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Intel reserved its most feature-rich LGA 1155 platform for (or four?) months past the launch of its Sandy Bridge-based processors, but was it worth the wait? We compare three upper-mainstream Z68 examples to a top-quality P67 predecessor to find out.

Power, Heat, And Efficiency

BIOS settings often have a greater effect on power consumption than onboard device configuration, and BIOS upgrades often impact the effectiveness of power-saving technologies. Even though we already reviewed it, the BIOS-updated P67 motherboard must be retested.

While the above chart does not indicate the power draw of an idle integrated GPU, it does show all three Z68 motherboards drawing less power than the P67 example. Again, this is likely due to different implementations of power-saving features.

ASRock had the coolest voltage regulator, though none of the boards run excessively hot.

Efficiency is a comparison of work done to energy consumed. The Z68 motherboards benefit most from the one chart where they have a performance lead, and that lead will be further discussed in our conclusion.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • user 18 16 May 2011 11:27
    ASrock comes with 4 eSATA cables?
    Reply
  • Kisakuku 16 May 2011 13:23
    The first UEFI screenshots for ASRock and Asus are switched.
    Reply
  • Crashman 16 May 2011 13:48
    user 18ASrock comes with 4 eSATA cables?KisakukuThe first UEFI screenshots for ASRock and Asus are switched.Fixed, thanks!
    Reply
  • pirateboy 16 May 2011 15:34
    mayankleoboy1a little something from MSI would have made this more interesting.
    +1
    Reply
  • evga_fan 16 May 2011 15:38
    ->Thomas

    "Gigabyte’s Quick Boost application sets our processor at 200, 400, or 700 MHz beyond its rated frequency."

    Just so you know. Anyways, keep up the good work!

    Cheers
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 16 May 2011 16:57
    so, basicaly there is no difference in performance between theese boards as i can see.
    Reply
  • 16 May 2011 17:29
    hmm .. was thinking of getting an Asus P8Z68-V Pro .. not so sure now knowing that the other boards offer the same performance and are both cheaper.
    Reply
  • Olle P 16 May 2011 19:01
    One additional feature of the ASRock card that isn't mentioned is its set of holes matching a socket 775 cooler. That feature was the main reason I ordered one of these cards three days ago, since I won't have to spend money on a new CPU cooler.
    Reply
  • tommysch 16 May 2011 19:29
    So a P67 is superior... interesting.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 16 May 2011 19:42
    Olle POne additional feature of the ASRock card that isn't mentioned is its set of holes matching a socket 775 cooler. That feature was the main reason I ordered one of these cards three days ago, since I won't have to spend money on a new CPU cooler.
    ermm thats pro, since i have a socket 775 core 2 duo atm. Any other motherboards out there that suport this?? i would love to know

    Reply