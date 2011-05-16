Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

P8Z68-V Pro UEFI

The P8Z68-V Pro uses a similar layout to Asus’ other recent UEFI designs, requiring users to select the “Exit” menu to find advanced control menus. The main Ai Tweaker menu provides the most commonly-used overclock settings.

Asus adds onboard graphics and RAM reference voltage to the frequency and voltage settings of this Z68 motherboard’s P67 predecessors.

A fairly broad set of secondary memory timings accompany the four basic ones that most tuners use to enhance memory performance.

The P8Z68-V Pro’s memory controls go a little further than most competing models, however, with the addition of tertiary timing controls.

The P8Z68-V Pro offers owners of XMP-equipped memory a simpler configuration method.