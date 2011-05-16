Trending

Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

By

Intel reserved its most feature-rich LGA 1155 platform for (or four?) months past the launch of its Sandy Bridge-based processors, but was it worth the wait? We compare three upper-mainstream Z68 examples to a top-quality P67 predecessor to find out.

P8Z68-V Pro UEFI

The P8Z68-V Pro uses a similar layout to Asus’ other recent UEFI designs, requiring users to select the “Exit” menu to find advanced control menus. The main Ai Tweaker menu provides the most commonly-used overclock settings.

Asus adds onboard graphics and RAM reference voltage to the frequency and voltage settings of this Z68 motherboard’s P67 predecessors.

A fairly broad set of secondary memory timings accompany the four basic ones that most tuners use to enhance memory performance.

The P8Z68-V Pro’s memory controls go a little further than most competing models, however, with the addition of tertiary timing controls.

The P8Z68-V Pro offers owners of XMP-equipped memory a simpler configuration method.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • user 18 16 May 2011 11:27
    ASrock comes with 4 eSATA cables?
    Reply
  • Kisakuku 16 May 2011 13:23
    The first UEFI screenshots for ASRock and Asus are switched.
    Reply
  • Crashman 16 May 2011 13:48
    user 18ASrock comes with 4 eSATA cables?KisakukuThe first UEFI screenshots for ASRock and Asus are switched.Fixed, thanks!
    Reply
  • pirateboy 16 May 2011 15:34
    mayankleoboy1a little something from MSI would have made this more interesting.
    +1
    Reply
  • evga_fan 16 May 2011 15:38
    ->Thomas

    "Gigabyte’s Quick Boost application sets our processor at 200, 400, or 700 MHz beyond its rated frequency."

    Just so you know. Anyways, keep up the good work!

    Cheers
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 16 May 2011 16:57
    so, basicaly there is no difference in performance between theese boards as i can see.
    Reply
  • 16 May 2011 17:29
    hmm .. was thinking of getting an Asus P8Z68-V Pro .. not so sure now knowing that the other boards offer the same performance and are both cheaper.
    Reply
  • Olle P 16 May 2011 19:01
    One additional feature of the ASRock card that isn't mentioned is its set of holes matching a socket 775 cooler. That feature was the main reason I ordered one of these cards three days ago, since I won't have to spend money on a new CPU cooler.
    Reply
  • tommysch 16 May 2011 19:29
    So a P67 is superior... interesting.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 16 May 2011 19:42
    Olle POne additional feature of the ASRock card that isn't mentioned is its set of holes matching a socket 775 cooler. That feature was the main reason I ordered one of these cards three days ago, since I won't have to spend money on a new CPU cooler.
    ermm thats pro, since i have a socket 775 core 2 duo atm. Any other motherboards out there that suport this?? i would love to know

    Reply