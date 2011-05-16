Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Z68X-UD3H BIOS

Gigabyte’s MIT overclocking menu contains several submenus to address the majority of overclocking needs.

The Advanced Frequency submenu is fairly basic, as truly advanced settings have been moved to other submenus. From here, we can select a single Intel Turbo Boost multiplier that will apply no matter how many cores are loaded, along with base clock, memory frequency, and integrated graphics clock.

One level further into the menu structure, Gigabyte’s Advanced CPU page provides current controls, multi-step Intel Turbo Boost, and power management settings. Remember that all overclocking uses Turbo Boost, so that disabling Turbo Boost really only disables its advanced frequency management features. With certain other settings enabled, it acts like a switch (jumping from 16x at idle to 45x active) rather than an accelerator pedal.

An Advanced Memory submenu repeats the memory multiplier. Changing DRAM Timing Selectable from Auto to Quick enables synchronous Timings submenus.

Available memory timings exceed the needs of most tuners, even if they’re a little less diverse than some competing products.

The Z68X-UD3H voltage menu is also moderately diverse, adding DRAM reference and termination voltage to the selection used by the majority of tuners.