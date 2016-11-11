Asus G752VS OC Edition Gaming Laptop Review

Gaming Benchmarks

Alien: Isolation

In Alien: Isolation, the G752VS OC Edition averages more than 190 FPS. Despite also containing a GTX 1070, Gigabyte's P37X v6 trails by about 15 FPS.



Although we're using the Ultra detail preset, this isn't a particularly demanding title at 1920x1080. Given the high-end Pascal-based GPUs we're testing, it's no surprise that the system with a faster CPU enjoys a slight lead. Whereas graphics might be a definitive bottleneck at 3840x2160 or even 2560x1440, CPU and memory performance still play into the average frame rate at 1080p.



Ashes of the Singularity

Asus takes second place yet again, only losing to the 1080-equipped Titan Pro-201. The difference between the G752VS OC Edition and Gigabyte's P37X v6 becomes more apparent in this scenario, with Asus establishing a 17.8% lead. Ashes of the Singularity favors strong muilti-core CPU performance. Still, you'll need to dial down some of the settings if you want to average 60 FPS.



Bioshock Infinite

Even when it was first released, Bioshock Infinite wasn't the most GPU intensive game, allowing platform performance to affect performance. Hence, our Asus takes advantage of its Core i7-6820HK, which puts the system only 6% behind MSI's Titan Pro (with its GTX 1080), and 8.5% ahead of Gigabyte's P37X v6.



DiRT Rally

Asus averages more than 83 FPS during DiRT Rally, surpassing the Gigabyte P37X v6 by 10.52% thanks in part to its stronger CPU. But the GTX 1080-equipped MSI Titan Pro takes a 15.2% performance lead.



Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V can be incredibly demanding at times, and even with our monstrous configuration, the G752VS OC Edition struggles to maintain an average frame rate in excess of 60 FPS; it only does so during the benchmark’s pier scene. Grand Theft Auto V is fairly graphics-intensive, even at 1920x1080, and although the Asus overtakes Gigabyte thanks to its superior Core i7-6820HK CPU, the gap between it and the MSI Titan Pro is much larger. You'll need to lower settings like MSAA or and shadow quality to reach the Titan Pro's numbers.



GRiD Autosport

The G752VS OC Edition averages more than 96 FPS during the GRiD Autosport benchmark. Since GRiD also reflects platform performance, Asus outperforms the P37X v6 by 10%. Comparatively, the Titan Pro only outscores the Asus laptop by about 5%.

Hitman

In Hitman, G752VS OC Edition enjoys an 18% performance increase over the P37X v6. The GTX 1070 is more than enough for decent performance, but because Hitman favors more GPU horsepower, the Titan Pro-201 holds a massive 30.4% advantage over the Asus laptop.

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux is notorious for being unforgiving to even the most powerful systems. With the GPU power that Pascal GPUs deliver, we’re finally seeing reasonably-priced laptops that can maintain over 60 FPS at the highest settings. The G752VS OC Edition maintains well over 60 FPS throughout Metro, but it doesn't perform as spectacularly as the Titan Pro, with its more powerful 1080 GPU.



Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider also heavily favors GPU power, and systems lacking in both GPU strength and VRAM will suffer. The G752VS OC Edition averages only 50.29 FPS, which is only a 9.7% advantage over the P37X v6's 45.8 FPS. The MSI Titan Pro-201 naturally takes the crown again here, by almost 25%.

The Division

Similarly, The Division is fairly graphics-bound. The G752VS OC Edition averages over 69 FPS, eclipsing the P37X v6 by about 6.3%, but the Titan Pro-210 scores 31.2% higher.

Thief

Thief isn't a very demanding game, and our results reflect the impact of each system's CPU at 1920x1080. This is evident in the four-point gap between the G752VS OC Edition and Titan Pro, both of which feature i7-6820HKs. On the other hand, the Asus holds a much larger lead over the P37X v6, which only has an i7-6700HQ.

