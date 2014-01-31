Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: Assassin's Creed IV, 5760x1080

Assassin's Creed IV is a challenging game to run at 5760x1080 (even if it looks great). So, we turned off 2x MSAA in favor of post-process SMAA. We also disabled soft shadows.

Once we factor out dropped and runt frames using FCAT, the outcome looks a lot different than what we saw in Battlefield 4 using Fraps, doesn't it? Suddenly, the Radeon HD 7990 and twin Radeon HD 7950s are unplayable.

The rest of the high-end graphics nobility float around 30 to 45 FPS, delivering playable performance.

The GeForce GTX 690 surprises us with the icky frame time variance line. But Asus' Mars 760, which is what we're here to test, fares much better.