Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: BioShock Infinite, 5760x1080

We don't need to turn the settings down in BioShock; using the Ultra preset, we still see playable numbers from a majority of high-end graphics configurations.

Frame rates naturally drop compared to our testing at 2560x1440, but most of the field continues plowing through this title at playable frame rates. The only configurations that suffer are the Radeon HD 7950s in CrossFire and the 7990, both of which need the fixes in AMD's upcoming Catalyst driver package.

We've come to expect the debilitating lag from AMD's dual-GPU arrays, though it's more surprising to see the smaller spikes from Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690.