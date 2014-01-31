Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Power, Temperature, And Noise Benchmarks

We measured power consumption through the Metro: Last Light benchmark run and recorded the following results:

The benchmark chart starts at 45 W, which is our test system's idle power use. We're trying to focus the graph on graphics consumption, though the platform undoubtedly still plays a role in the numbers we're reporting as load increases.

With that in mind, most of the configurations we're testing end up pretty close together, except for AMD's Radeon HD 7990, which peaks about 100 W higher than its competition.

Asus' Mars 760 leads the pack when we compare thermals. At the other end of the spectrum, AMD's Radeon R9 290X peaks and plateaus about 20 degrees Celsius higher than the rest of the field.

When it comes to noise under load, Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan distinguishes itself as the quietest card in our high-end round-up of pricey contenders. The 690 is another card we know to be fairly quiet, and the Mars 760 isn't much different from Nvidia's reference effort.

On the other hand, we know from prior testing that the Radeon HD 7990 and 7950s in CrossFire can get obnoxiously loud. Partner cards are the only way to get around this.