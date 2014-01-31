Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

The Mars 760 Bundle And Software

Asus keeps its bundle modest; it includes a DVI-to-HDMI adapter, a dual-six-pin-to-eight-pin power adapter, and a folder with the driver CD and manual. As a fun little extra, the company throws in a metal ROG case badge, which looks nice.

Aside from the physical accessories, Asus includes its GPU Tweak and GPU Tweak Streaming apps.

GPU Tweak Streaming doesn't actually have anything to do with altering the performance of your GPU. Rather, you can use the software with Adobe Media Encoder to stream your game play to services like Twitch.tv with overlaid pictures and text. That's in theory, though. The software is still in early beta form, and I couldn't get it working.

With this said, Nvidia's ShadowPlay feature works fine in conjunction with the Mars 760, and I'd prefer to use that anyway. ShadowPlay hooks in to Nvidia's NVEnc encoder, which offloads the processing-heavy compute workload.

GPU Tweak, on the other hand, is a more useful addition. Its interface is similar to MSI's Afterburner with just enough differences to throw off anyone already used to navigating the competition's app. Overall, Asus' implementation gets the job done, though we'd like to see the company expose memory voltage controls for the folks interested in dialing in the most aggressive overclock possible.