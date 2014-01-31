Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Test System And Benchmarks

Again, I didn't have access to any of Chris' GeForce GTX 780 Tis, so I tuned a GeForce GTX Titan to approximate its performance in our benchmarks. With a 384-bit memory interface, the Titan offers the same amount of bandwidth as the 780 Ti with matching clock rates. Where you'd notice a difference is overrunning the 780 Ti's 3 GB of memory. The GPU overclock is trickier since the Titan's GK110 has one of its SMX partitions disabled. I tried to compensate with an approximate clock rate increase. At any rate, the match-up isn't exact, but it's close.

Otherwise, I have a GeForce GTX 690, a Radeon R9 290X, a Radeon HD 7990, and two Radeon HD 7950 Boost cards in CrossFire to show a broad range of competition for the Mars 760.

I'm generating two sets of benchmarks. In the first one, I have a single QHD panel with a native 2560x1440 resolution. The second set employs three FHD screens at 5760x1080.

Test System CPU Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Bridge), Overclocked to 4.2 GHz @ 1.3 V Motherboard Asus P8Z77-V LX. LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory Corsair Performance Memory, 4 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T Graphics Asus Mars 7601006 MHz GPU, 2 x 2 GB GDDR5 at 1501 MHz (6004 MT/s)GeForce GTX Titan837 MHz GPU, 6 GB GDDR5 at 1502 MHz (6008 MT/s)also tested at overclock to simulate GeForce GTX 780 Ti: to 994 MHz GPU, 6 GB GDDR5 at 1750 MHz (7000 MT/s)GeForce GTX 690915 MHz GPU, 6 GB GDDR5 at 1502 MHz (6008 MT/s)XFX Radeon R9 290X1000 MHz Peak GPU Clock, 4 GB GDDR5 at 1250 MHz (5000 MT/s)2 x Radeon HD 7950 Boost in CrossFire850 MHz GPU, 2 x 3 GB GDDR5 at 1250 MHz (5000 MT/s)XFX Radeon HD 7990950 MHz GPU, 2 x 3 GB GDDR5 at 1500 MHz (6000 MT/s) Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro, 256 GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s Power XFX PRO850W, ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 9.5, Nvidia GeForce 332.21 WHQL

We've almost completely eliminated mechanical storage in the lab, and instead lean on solid-state drives to alleviate I/O-related bottlenecks. Samsung sent all of our offices 256 GB 840 Pros, so we standardize on these exceptional SSDs.

Naturally, discrete graphics cards require a substantial amount of stable power, so XFX sent along its PRO850W 80 PLUS Bronze-certified power supply. This modular PSU employs a single +12 V rail rated for 70 A. XFX claims that this unit provides 850 W of continuous power (not peak) at 50 degrees Celsius (a higher temperature than you'll find inside most enclosures).