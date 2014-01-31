Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: Battlefield 4, 2560x1440

Our first benchmark is run on one QHD display at its native 2560x1440 and the Ultra graphics preset.

Nvidia's FCAT tool set is not compatible with Battlefield 4, so the results we're presenting potentially include dropped and runt frames; this cannot be helped. There's nothing to worry about when it comes to single-GPU configurations, but dual-GPU cards and arrays won't necessarily be represented accurately if frame pacing is not working properly.

As far as the Fraps-reported frame rates go, none of these configurations drop below 30 FPS (aside from the GeForce GTX 690 at one point). For the most part, every data point is playable, though AMD's Radeon R9 290X serves up higher minimum frame rates than the rest of the field.

Fraps might not collect data late enough in the display pipeline to register certain display problems, it does at least maintain an accurate frame time record.

The results show us why you can't necessarily base your experiential evaluation on average frame rates. AMD's Radeon HD 7950 Boost cards in CrossFire fare the worst, but the GeForce GTX 690 and Asus Mars 760 exhibit some spikes as well. Curiously, the Radeon HD 7990 doesn't show the same issue as the 7950s. The single-GPU solutions perform impeccably.