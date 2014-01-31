Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: Metro: Last Light, 2560x1440

Metro: Last Light can be brutally demanding, even for high-end hardware. We employ the Very High detail preset for our test at 2560x1440.

Other forces appear to be in play, as two GPUs don't benefit our Metro: Last Light benchmark as much as we'd expect (except for the Radeon HD 7990). As a result, Asus' Mars 760 is pushed to the back of the pack.

Most graphics configs report low variance. The Radeon HD 7950 CrossFire setup is the big exception. Interestingly enough, we saw hiccups throughout the benchmark on all cards, so there's observed behavior that doesn't correlate with the quantitative data.