Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card



We like the idea of two GK104 GPUs in SLI on one graphics card. Sounds like a GeForce GTX 690, right? Except that board costs $1000 and Asus' Mars 760 sells for $650. In a world with sub-$700 GeForce GTX 780 Tis, can this dual-GPU stunner still impress?

Results: BioShock Infinite, 2560x1440

While BioShock Infinite is an attractive-looking game, it's not particularly difficult for high-end graphics hardware to render at its top quality setting. Set to the Ultra detail preset, not a single card dropped below 48 FPS during the course of our benchmark.

With my frame rate over time chart capped at 60 FPS to focus on problematic slow-downs, there's very little to see aside from a small valley at the beginning of the sequence.

Only two Radeon HD 7950 Boost cards in CrossFire struggle a bit in our frame time variance measurement. The other cards fare well through the majority of this test.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AMD Radeon 31 January 2014 08:40
    i would like to see dual GTX 780 Ti in one card
    Reply
  • vinhn 31 January 2014 09:27
    @AMD Radeon, everyone would like to see it, not everyone would buy it, the market knows that, there's a reason why they would rather release the dual 760 rather than a 1600$ dual 780 Ti.
    Reply
  • Immaculate 31 January 2014 09:30
    Why an i5-2550K?
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 31 January 2014 09:37
    Bring on the Kepler cards already.
    Reply
  • vertexx 31 January 2014 10:08
    I'm not sure why you would even publish this review without a 780ti in the comparison.
    Reply
  • Shneiky 31 January 2014 10:37
    It was actually disappointing that there was no regular 760 SLI in there. It would have helped to see if the Asus's solution gives better results then regular 2 760s.
    Reply
  • bemused_fred 31 January 2014 10:52
    Looking at the way that various card configurations bounce around in the charts, with the ranking of cards varying from page to page, the only thing I'm taking away from this article is not to bother with dual-GPU set-ups. It seems their performance is entirely decided by how well-optimised the games are for Nvidia or AMD, and not their actual specs.
    Reply
  • Raheel Hasan 31 January 2014 12:25
    Too high price only $30 below 780ti, it should be around $550.
    Reply
  • Adroid 31 January 2014 13:25
    I'm confused why the 780 and 770 aren't shown here - especially since the 780 is at the same price point.
    Reply
  • Au_equus 31 January 2014 13:40
    without the gtx 780 ti, you are missing half the article, as ASUS, according to the price, was presenting this card as an alternative to the 780 ti at its price/performance. I stopped reading after the first BM.
    Reply