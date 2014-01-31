Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: BioShock Infinite, 2560x1440

While BioShock Infinite is an attractive-looking game, it's not particularly difficult for high-end graphics hardware to render at its top quality setting. Set to the Ultra detail preset, not a single card dropped below 48 FPS during the course of our benchmark.

With my frame rate over time chart capped at 60 FPS to focus on problematic slow-downs, there's very little to see aside from a small valley at the beginning of the sequence.

Only two Radeon HD 7950 Boost cards in CrossFire struggle a bit in our frame time variance measurement. The other cards fare well through the majority of this test.