Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

We like the idea of two GK104 GPUs in SLI on one graphics card. Sounds like a GeForce GTX 690, right? Except that board costs $1000 and Asus' Mars 760 sells for $650. In a world with sub-$700 GeForce GTX 780 Tis, can this dual-GPU stunner still impress?

Results: Grid 2, 2560x1440

As with BioShock, Grid 2 is a good-looking game that does tend to exacerbate processor and memory bottlenecks, but typically doesn't tax a graphics subsystem very hard. As a result, frame rates in this one tend to be pretty high, even with 8x MSAA and soft ambient occlusion enabled.

Even at the most demanding settings we can muster, a pair of Radeon HD 7950 cards in CrossFire is the only configuration that shows up under 60 FPS. All of the other setups sustain higher minimums and don't even show up when we chart frame rate over time.

The game facilitates low frame time variance numbers across the board, except for a few rare spikes. The Radeon HD 7950s post less attractive results, but aren't problematic.

  • AMD Radeon 31 January 2014 08:40
    i would like to see dual GTX 780 Ti in one card
    Reply
  • vinhn 31 January 2014 09:27
    @AMD Radeon, everyone would like to see it, not everyone would buy it, the market knows that, there's a reason why they would rather release the dual 760 rather than a 1600$ dual 780 Ti.
    Reply
  • Immaculate 31 January 2014 09:30
    Why an i5-2550K?
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 31 January 2014 09:37
    Bring on the Kepler cards already.
    Reply
  • vertexx 31 January 2014 10:08
    I'm not sure why you would even publish this review without a 780ti in the comparison.
    Reply
  • Shneiky 31 January 2014 10:37
    It was actually disappointing that there was no regular 760 SLI in there. It would have helped to see if the Asus's solution gives better results then regular 2 760s.
    Reply
  • bemused_fred 31 January 2014 10:52
    Looking at the way that various card configurations bounce around in the charts, with the ranking of cards varying from page to page, the only thing I'm taking away from this article is not to bother with dual-GPU set-ups. It seems their performance is entirely decided by how well-optimised the games are for Nvidia or AMD, and not their actual specs.
    Reply
  • Raheel Hasan 31 January 2014 12:25
    Too high price only $30 below 780ti, it should be around $550.
    Reply
  • Adroid 31 January 2014 13:25
    I'm confused why the 780 and 770 aren't shown here - especially since the 780 is at the same price point.
    Reply
  • Au_equus 31 January 2014 13:40
    without the gtx 780 ti, you are missing half the article, as ASUS, according to the price, was presenting this card as an alternative to the 780 ti at its price/performance. I stopped reading after the first BM.
    Reply