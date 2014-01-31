Asus Mars 760 Review: Two GPUs In SLI; One $650 Graphics Card

Results: Battlefield 4, 5760x1080

Now we move on to the triple-monitor results using three 1920x1080 FHD displays, totaling 5760x1080. Keep in mind that, from this point on, AMD's frame pacing feature does not work. The company is purportedly on the verge of releasing its Catalyst 14.1 package, but it wasn't able to preview it to us for this story, and as of this writing, the software is still not available for download.

Once it is available, you should be able to switch on frame pacing at resolutions in excess of 2560x1600 and in Eyefinity, which will affect the Radeon HD 7990 and two Radeon HD 7950s in CrossFire.

Of course, because we didn't have a version of FCAT that was compatible with Battlefield 4, the frame rates for those two Radeon-based setups are going to be optimistic. The frame time variance figures should be right, though.

We had to drop the detail preset to High in order to get these graphics solutions cranking out playable performance. Even still, some of the minimum frame rates are flirting with our 30 FPS target.

Asus' Mars 760 does really well though, holding its own against the $1000 GeForce GTX 690.

Two Radeon HD 7950s in CrossFire make this chart look particularly painful, though none of the multi-GPU setups yield appealing frame time variance results in Battlefield 4.