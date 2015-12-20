Asus MG278Q 27-inch QHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Acer XR341CK deals 21 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Acer XR341CK bmijpphz 34-Inch... Amazon Prime £2,999.99 View

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

The suitcase-style box protects the MG278Q with plenty of rigid Styrofoam, which should prevent damage from all but the most extreme shipping abuse. The base and upright go together with a captive bolt and snap onto the panel for a tool-less installation. The shiny bits are protected from scratches by peel-off film.

The accessory bundle is quite complete with one each of DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort cables. An IEC power cord sends the juice to an internal power supply. You also get a USB 3.0 cable to connect the monitor's internal two-port hub. To help you get started there's a printed quick guide with a full user's manual on CD.

Product 360

The MG278Q's front bezel is quite narrow at only half-an-inch around the sides and top and slightly wider at the bottom. It's a great choice for multi-screen setups. The only identifying marks are an Asus logo at the bottom center and HDMI and DisplayPort symbols at the lower left. On the lower-right side are small printed icons denoting the control button functions. The keys are around back along with a joystick for OSD navigation. The anti-glare layer is quite aggressive at blocking reflections, but still provides good clarity and detail for text and graphics.

Asus has provided a quality stand with the MG278Q. It offers full tilt, height and swivel adjustments with very firm movements. You can also rotate the panel to portrait mode. In this photo you can see the panel is of average slimness with a large flat area housing the mount. The upright has a small handle-like protrusion at the bottom for cable management. Styling cues are subtle and consist of some polished areas and bits of red trim.

The angular shape of the chassis continues around back where there are no curves to be found. The upright unsnaps to reveal 100mm VESA-compatible bolt holes. The control buttons are visible here along with the super-convenient menu joystick finished in red. The power bulge handles ventilation chores well. We detected no excess heat during our time with the MG278Q. The top vent strip contains two small speakers which fire directly upwards. Like most monitors, they're tinny and weak with nothing in the way of bass. They are reasonably clear however, and will work fine for general computing tasks.

Video inputs are all digital with two HDMI, one DisplayPort 1.2 and one DVI. FreeSync only works over DisplayPort with a compatible AMD graphics board. 2560x1440 at 144Hz will work over both DisplayPort and HDMI 1 while HDMI 2 is limited to 1920x1080 at 120Hz. On the left there are USB 3.0 upstream and downstream ports; there are none on the sides. On the right are analog audio jacks, including one input and one headphone output.