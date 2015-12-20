Asus MG278Q 27-inch QHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories
The suitcase-style box protects the MG278Q with plenty of rigid Styrofoam, which should prevent damage from all but the most extreme shipping abuse. The base and upright go together with a captive bolt and snap onto the panel for a tool-less installation. The shiny bits are protected from scratches by peel-off film.
The accessory bundle is quite complete with one each of DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort cables. An IEC power cord sends the juice to an internal power supply. You also get a USB 3.0 cable to connect the monitor's internal two-port hub. To help you get started there's a printed quick guide with a full user's manual on CD.
Product 360
The MG278Q's front bezel is quite narrow at only half-an-inch around the sides and top and slightly wider at the bottom. It's a great choice for multi-screen setups. The only identifying marks are an Asus logo at the bottom center and HDMI and DisplayPort symbols at the lower left. On the lower-right side are small printed icons denoting the control button functions. The keys are around back along with a joystick for OSD navigation. The anti-glare layer is quite aggressive at blocking reflections, but still provides good clarity and detail for text and graphics.
Asus has provided a quality stand with the MG278Q. It offers full tilt, height and swivel adjustments with very firm movements. You can also rotate the panel to portrait mode. In this photo you can see the panel is of average slimness with a large flat area housing the mount. The upright has a small handle-like protrusion at the bottom for cable management. Styling cues are subtle and consist of some polished areas and bits of red trim.
The angular shape of the chassis continues around back where there are no curves to be found. The upright unsnaps to reveal 100mm VESA-compatible bolt holes. The control buttons are visible here along with the super-convenient menu joystick finished in red. The power bulge handles ventilation chores well. We detected no excess heat during our time with the MG278Q. The top vent strip contains two small speakers which fire directly upwards. Like most monitors, they're tinny and weak with nothing in the way of bass. They are reasonably clear however, and will work fine for general computing tasks.
Video inputs are all digital with two HDMI, one DisplayPort 1.2 and one DVI. FreeSync only works over DisplayPort with a compatible AMD graphics board. 2560x1440 at 144Hz will work over both DisplayPort and HDMI 1 while HDMI 2 is limited to 1920x1080 at 120Hz. On the left there are USB 3.0 upstream and downstream ports; there are none on the sides. On the right are analog audio jacks, including one input and one headphone output.
I hope their quality control has improved, because for a $500+ monitor, any dead pixels and manufacturing tolerance defects are unacceptable. I paid a little more for a Dell U2713HM and have been happy ever since. I'll be in the market for a 1440p G-sync next year as an SLI 970 owner and would not rule out ASUS if they have improved their quality control. One thing I am not clear on is if you can select custom Free-Sync or G-Sync frequencies to better match your GPU power beyond factory monitor Hz settings (90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz).
Uh, what about turning on LFC? LFC will work on monitors with a good variable refresh range such as this Asus unit. I'd like to see that tested for those cases where you dip in frames occasionally.
Wait, what? As long as you're within the variable refresh rate range, you're good to go. If you want to save power and reduce the framerate on a low-demand (old) game something like FRTC should work if there's no in-game cap.
No what I'm talking about are complaints about (and this was from G-sync users) that they couldn't set a custom refresh rate to something like 100Hz or 110Hz in the Nvidia control panel on a G-sync monitor to better match their GPU power FPS and cap it. Maybe something's changed or they didn't know what they were talking about (or doing).
I don't have one so I can't comment. I overclock my 1440p monitors to 75Hz (Dell) and 90Hz (Crossover) and cap frames accordingly, but just have never been clear on what that meant to a G-sync monitor that advertises 120Hz/144Hz capability.
I'm not sure I fully understand your concern but, if I may, I'll give it a try.
As a user of Asus PG278Q (with G-sync) for a year now, I can tell you this much:
G-sync, much like FreeSync, works within a frame rate range, depending on the monitor and not the adaptive sync technology behind it, in my case within 30-144Hz. Between that frame rate range, the refresh rate is variable and depends on how many FPS your GPU can push.
This is where the similarities between the two stop because outside of that range the two technologies behave differently. Below the minimum range, 30 FPS in my case, the G-sync module automatically displays the same frame twice, making the frame rate appear double than what it is and the gameplay feel smoother. At the other end, G-sync module automatically caps your frame rate to the maximum refresh rate of your monitor (144 in my case).
That being said, having nothing to do with these adaptive sync technologies, Radeons do have a frame rate target control feature in the Catalyst control center (or whatever it's called nowdays) for power savings reasons, feature that you don't have as a Nvidia user.
Now, regarding your concern, a custom refresh rate simply defeats the purpose of having an adaptive sync technology and, outside of power savings reasons, I fail to see how a custom refresh rate target would help since G-sync (and FreeSync for that matter) already cap the refresh rate of your monitor "to better match their GPU power FPS".
If you prefer a custom refresh rate, you can chose do simply disable G-sync and set your (G-sync enabled) monitor to a fixed refresh rate (in my case I have the following options: 24, 60, 85, 100, 120, 144 Hz).
I hope that was helpful.
This technically isn't true any more, if you are using the Crimson driver and have a panel with a maximum refresh rate that is 2.5 times greater than the minimum (e.g. 144Hz panels).
AMD refers to this new tech as Low Frame Rate Compensation (LFC), and it effectively does the same as Nvidia's solution (although by different means) by duplicating frames to maintain the refresh rate above a minimum refresh value (such as 40Hz). I've been playing around with it on my 390X and my Acer XG270HU and it's been working great, no stutter or hitching, just the usual expected loss in fluidity from going that low in the first place.
Stutter/Judder happens when fps are lower than hz (multiple refreshes per frame appear as double vision judder)
To sync the two:
Freesync/G-sync adjusts a monitor's hz to match fps.
V-sync adjusts fps to match a monitor's hz.