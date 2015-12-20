Asus MG278Q 27-inch QHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Acer XR341CK deals 21 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Acer XR341CK bmijpphz 34-Inch... Amazon Prime £2,999.99 View

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

By altering the gamma tracking, different color saturation profiles can be achieved. Each picture mode on the MG278Q does this to varying degrees. Racing comes close to the desired gamut in its unadjusted state. As we concluded in the grayscale test, calibration is beneficial but not absolutely necessary. Luminance levels are all where they should be. Reds slight under-saturation and blue's slight over-saturation are both compensated for properly. None of the errors here are visible.

sRGB deviates a little thanks to a cooler white point and altered gamma curve. It's still a perfectly usable mode however. Our only real complaint is its lack of a brightness adjustment. Otherwise color accuracy is in the acceptable if not ideal range.

Calibration improves color accuracy enough that we think it's worth the effort. Racing mode grays out the saturation and flesh tone sliders but they can only adjust specific parameters that don't help the overall picture quality as much. Remember to try our suggested settings on page three if you don't have the proper instruments.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The MG278Q is in the top-tier of screens here today. It also compares well to gaming and business-class monitors as a whole. While some users complain about TN's color quality, we're not seeing any issues here today.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Thanks to some bonus blue, the MG278Q exceeds 100 percent of the sRGB gamut volume. This doesn't affect gaming or general performance but if you plan to add this display to a color-critical workstation, you'll need to adjust your printer and camera profiles accordingly.