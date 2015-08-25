Asus MG279Q 27-Inch FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The color gamut and luminance values in Racing mode are pretty much on target by default. The only issues we can see is a hue error in magenta and a blue luminance result that's too high at 100 percent saturation. These are extremely minor anomalies. All the Delta E results are below three and the average is an invisible 2.06dE.

Switching to sRGB mode improves the magenta secondary and brings luminance a little more in line, but there are some slight saturation errors in red that increase the average error to 2.8dE. Color accuracy in this mode is decent but given its greenish white balance and lack of adjustability, we'd stick with the Racing mode for all applications.

A grayscale calibration in Racing mode fixes the magenta hue issue and returns the luminance values to their targets. The average error is now a low 1.33dE.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Believe it or not, this isn't the most accurate gaming monitor we've tested, although it's so close, we'll call the top four screen results a wash. It's interesting to note that the top finisher is a TN screen. IPS is reputed to have better color but our tests say otherwise.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

AU Optronics' new IPS 144Hz panel seems to come with a little bonus in the red primary. That's the main reason for its over 100 percent gamut volume result. This doesn't really matter in a gaming monitor comparison, but some photographers might benefit from the additional volume if they're willing to calibrate the rest of their production chain.