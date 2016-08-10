Trending

Asus MG28UQ 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Asus MG-series has always represented a solid value alternative to its premium ROG products. Today we’re looking at the MG28UQ, a 28-inch Ultra HD monitor with FreeSync.

Color Gamut & Performance

We saw some decent gains from calibration in the grayscale tests. Let’s see how color gamut and luminance are affected.

If you observe color tracking from the central point (white), you can see how the entire gamut is impacted. The outermost targets aren’t going to change from grayscale adjustments but the hue and saturation of the inner ones will definitely shift. And that’s where the majority of content lies: in between white and the maximum saturation of each color. The MG28UQ shows a general under-saturation of red and an over-saturation of blue. The top of the triangle is pretty good, although yellow is off in hue. Also of note are the luminance levels which are a bit low. Overall errors ride on both sides of the visible threshold (3dE). The average Delta E here is 3.28.

The sRGB mode proves to be the best out-of-box preset in the color gamut test. Saturation and hue points are almost all on target. Red is greatly improved over the Racing mode as are yellow and magenta. Blue is unchanged however. Comparing the two default modes in regular content shows sRGB to be more vivid and natural than Racing. The average error has now dropped to 2.56dE.

Calibrating the User mode makes a subtle but noticeable positive difference. It’s definitely worth the effort and the slight loss of contrast. Errors are now all below 3dE except for blue which is still over-saturated. We looked at the chroma charts from other 28-inch Ultra HD monitors and found similar performance in all of them. Blue is a little over and red is a little under but color is generally accurate with reasonably low errors for this price point.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The best TN screen here is the AOC which improves its accuracy with a few gamma tweaks. The rest are all in a small window of performance which raises no issues worth concern. The top-finishing ViewSonic not only sets a high standard but backs it up with a factory calibration. Regardless, we have no complaints about the MG28UQ. And as an added bonus, it has a color saturation control. If you want a little more pop, just up the slider a few clicks.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Our gamut volume calculations use only maximum saturations, so the MG28UQ comes up a little short in red. This won’t impact gaming or productivity in the slightest. Those needing a proofing display however may want to generate their own ICC profile to ensure maximum precision.

