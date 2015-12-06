Trending

Asus PA328Q ProArt 32-inch UHD Monitor Review

Asus has added a 32-inch Ultra HD display to its ProArt series. The PA328Q sports a super-sharp IPS panel and a precise factory calibration. Today we test it in our labs.

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

The PA328Q is extremely well-protected in a large foam-filled carton. It opens like a traditional box rather than the more-common suitcase style. A large tray contains the stand with its base already attached. Underneath that is the panel which snaps on to complete the package.

The cable bundle includes an IEC power cord, mini-DisplayPort, HDMI and USB cables. Also in the box are Velcro cable ties and a CD containing the user manual and monitor drivers. The factory calibration data sheet that covers gamma, grayscale tracking and color accuracy expressed as Delta E 94 error levels. There is also a screen uniformity test that shows the results from 25 zones for both color and luminance.

A 32-inch monitor is big; there’s no getting around it. The PA328Q will require a good amount of desktop space with its large solid base. From the front the screen appears almost borderless thanks to a super-thin 10mm bezel. Styling is limited to a subtle red strip across the bottom. Control buttons are around back and can be easily operated by feel. There’s also a joystick for menu navigation.

The screen coating has a semi-matte finish that shows no significant glare. It’s also one of the clearest coatings we’ve seen lately. Image clarity is aided by an extremely thin air gap between it and the TFT layer. Touching the screen even lightly will distort the picture but with 138 pixels-per-inch, any sort of grain from the front layer will soften the picture. There is none of that here.

The stand is super-solid and provides a full range of adjustments including swivel, height, tilt and a portrait mode. The quality of its movements fits this premium display. There is no play or wobble at all.

The side view shows a panel of average slimness for its size. The internals are heavily shielded and there generous vents all around the power bulge. The left side contains four USB 3.0 downstream ports.

The back of the PA328Q is smooth and flat making it an ideal candidate for wall-mounting. The stand snaps off to reveal threaded holes in a 100mm VESA configuration. You can see more ventilation across the top broken only by a large molded-in Asus logo.

The input panel faces downwards and is clearly labeled. From the left we have power with a toggle switch, three HDMI ports (one is 2.0 and the others 1.4), two DisplayPort 1.2 inputs (one is mini), a headphone output and a USB 3.0 upstream port. The plugged USB jack is for service only.

Quick Fit

This is a cool feature we first saw on Asus PA279Q. It places a precisely sized grid on the screen for 11 common document sizes. You can then adjust your on-screen content to fit for a true WYSIWYG display. It’s accessed by one of the side keys labeled QuickFit.

Here’s what 8x10 and 5x7 grids look like. You get portrait and landscape rectangles for each size. You can move them left and right using the OSD joystick.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JQB45 06 December 2015 15:50
    To expensive to be interesting.
  • eklipz330 06 December 2015 16:34
    To expensive to be interesting.
    THEN. DON'T. READ. IT.

    IT'S. NOT. FOR. YOU.
  • picture_perfect 06 December 2015 17:41
    Oh my. I'd use this one as a nice digital picture frame. Not gaming because 1080p 144hz gets you much less lag, persistence blur and stutter. These resolutions are really too high for decent gaming.
  • JamesSneed 06 December 2015 20:35
    This isn't a gaming monitor. It inst very high priced for a professional grade 32 inch monitor with 100% sRGB.
  • jasonelmore 07 December 2015 01:46
    i use pro-arts as gaming monitors.. the PA 248Q is what i roll with

    I would have seriously considered this monitor for gaming and creative work, but the lack of adobe RGB on a $1300 monitor kills the deal.
  • utroz 07 December 2015 22:41
    This is a special use monitor for sure.. I bet it would be nice for 4K video playback..
  • Trusty644 09 December 2015 00:33
    I think LG31MU is a better fit for the price. 100% sRGB and 99% Abobe RGB
  • Pibee 09 December 2015 15:05
    If you're going to review a PA Professional grade monitor whose advertizing and promotional claims touts 100% Adobe RGB I would think you would have underscored the fact that it only achieves sRGB as a major issue. Instead you've glossed over it and reviewed the monitor as though such claims were never made and or never existed. Doesn't it say on the box 100% Adobe RGB? And yet nothing about it is mentioned. Not much of a review then is it.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-proart-pa329q-uhd-display,29225.html

    http://pcdiy.asus.com/2015/06/asus-pa329q-new-professional-4k-monitor-for-image-enthusiasts-editors/
    https://www.asus.com/ca-en/Monitors/PA329Q/
  • mosc 09 December 2015 15:55
    What's all the fuss about 100% coverage of adobe RGB?

    "If you need a 32-inch UHD monitor with a wide gamut only the NEC PA322UHD and the Dell UP3214Q have it."... and they cost twice as much.

    Can you find a 32" 4K monitor for less money that covers more? No. OK then what's your criticism?
