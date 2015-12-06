Asus PA328Q ProArt 32-inch UHD Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

The PA328Q is extremely well-protected in a large foam-filled carton. It opens like a traditional box rather than the more-common suitcase style. A large tray contains the stand with its base already attached. Underneath that is the panel which snaps on to complete the package.

The cable bundle includes an IEC power cord, mini-DisplayPort, HDMI and USB cables. Also in the box are Velcro cable ties and a CD containing the user manual and monitor drivers. The factory calibration data sheet that covers gamma, grayscale tracking and color accuracy expressed as Delta E 94 error levels. There is also a screen uniformity test that shows the results from 25 zones for both color and luminance.

Product 360

A 32-inch monitor is big; there’s no getting around it. The PA328Q will require a good amount of desktop space with its large solid base. From the front the screen appears almost borderless thanks to a super-thin 10mm bezel. Styling is limited to a subtle red strip across the bottom. Control buttons are around back and can be easily operated by feel. There’s also a joystick for menu navigation.

The screen coating has a semi-matte finish that shows no significant glare. It’s also one of the clearest coatings we’ve seen lately. Image clarity is aided by an extremely thin air gap between it and the TFT layer. Touching the screen even lightly will distort the picture but with 138 pixels-per-inch, any sort of grain from the front layer will soften the picture. There is none of that here.

The stand is super-solid and provides a full range of adjustments including swivel, height, tilt and a portrait mode. The quality of its movements fits this premium display. There is no play or wobble at all.

The side view shows a panel of average slimness for its size. The internals are heavily shielded and there generous vents all around the power bulge. The left side contains four USB 3.0 downstream ports.

The back of the PA328Q is smooth and flat making it an ideal candidate for wall-mounting. The stand snaps off to reveal threaded holes in a 100mm VESA configuration. You can see more ventilation across the top broken only by a large molded-in Asus logo.

The input panel faces downwards and is clearly labeled. From the left we have power with a toggle switch, three HDMI ports (one is 2.0 and the others 1.4), two DisplayPort 1.2 inputs (one is mini), a headphone output and a USB 3.0 upstream port. The plugged USB jack is for service only.

Quick Fit

This is a cool feature we first saw on Asus PA279Q. It places a precisely sized grid on the screen for 11 common document sizes. You can then adjust your on-screen content to fit for a true WYSIWYG display. It’s accessed by one of the side keys labeled QuickFit.

Here’s what 8x10 and 5x7 grids look like. You get portrait and landscape rectangles for each size. You can move them left and right using the OSD joystick.