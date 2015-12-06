Trending

Asus PA328Q ProArt 32-inch UHD Monitor Review

Asus has added a 32-inch Ultra HD display to its ProArt series. The PA328Q sports a super-sharp IPS panel and a precise factory calibration. Today we test it in our labs.

By

Color Gamut & Performance

Color gamut and luminance accuracy is equally important in a professional product and the PA328Q meets that design goal in both Standard and sRGB modes. There is a difference between the two modes however. Notice the slight over-saturation in the red primary. At every level, the measurement is slightly above its target. We couldn’t fix this in the CMS because adjusting the Saturation slider had too great an effect on the luminance value. This is a minor error however, and still below the visible level. The average error here is 1.47dE which beats Asus advertised error of less than two Delta E.

In the sRGB mode the red primary is exactly on-target and the average error drops to 1.12dE. This is the lowest color error the PA328Q is capable of and represents reference-level performance.

In the User mode calibration can’t fix the over-saturation of the red primary. You’ll also notice a blue is a little under-saturated. Since luminance of that color has been increased to compensate the resulting error is only 2.69dE for that primary. The average error is 1.26dE which is still really low. Deciding between the sRGB and User modes is a six-of-one-half-dozen-of-the-other proposition. To the eye they look exactly the same.

Now we return to the comparison group.

1.27dE represents our calibration performed in the User mode. The lowest possible error is the 1.12dE we recorded in sRGB. The only reason to go with User is to have access to the brightness control. Otherwise it doesn’t matter which you choose.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The User mode with its over-saturated reds provides a little bonus gamut volume. If you need the extra color, it’s there but most pros would likely prefer a number closer to 100 percent. The sRGB mode will provide that. The only thing missing from the PA328Q is an Adobe RGB gamut option. If you need a 32-inch UHD monitor with a wide gamut only the NEC PA322UHD and the Dell UP3214Q have it.

9 Comments
  • JQB45 06 December 2015 15:50
    To expensive to be interesting.
  • eklipz330 06 December 2015 16:34
    To expensive to be interesting.
    THEN. DON'T. READ. IT.

    IT'S. NOT. FOR. YOU.
  • picture_perfect 06 December 2015 17:41
    Oh my. I'd use this one as a nice digital picture frame. Not gaming because 1080p 144hz gets you much less lag, persistence blur and stutter. These resolutions are really too high for decent gaming.
  • JamesSneed 06 December 2015 20:35
    This isn't a gaming monitor. It inst very high priced for a professional grade 32 inch monitor with 100% sRGB.
  • jasonelmore 07 December 2015 01:46
    i use pro-arts as gaming monitors.. the PA 248Q is what i roll with

    I would have seriously considered this monitor for gaming and creative work, but the lack of adobe RGB on a $1300 monitor kills the deal.
  • utroz 07 December 2015 22:41
    This is a special use monitor for sure.. I bet it would be nice for 4K video playback..
  • Trusty644 09 December 2015 00:33
    I think LG31MU is a better fit for the price. 100% sRGB and 99% Abobe RGB
  • Pibee 09 December 2015 15:05
    If you're going to review a PA Professional grade monitor whose advertizing and promotional claims touts 100% Adobe RGB I would think you would have underscored the fact that it only achieves sRGB as a major issue. Instead you've glossed over it and reviewed the monitor as though such claims were never made and or never existed. Doesn't it say on the box 100% Adobe RGB? And yet nothing about it is mentioned. Not much of a review then is it.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-proart-pa329q-uhd-display,29225.html

    http://pcdiy.asus.com/2015/06/asus-pa329q-new-professional-4k-monitor-for-image-enthusiasts-editors/
    https://www.asus.com/ca-en/Monitors/PA329Q/
  • mosc 09 December 2015 15:55
    What's all the fuss about 100% coverage of adobe RGB?

    "If you need a 32-inch UHD monitor with a wide gamut only the NEC PA322UHD and the Dell UP3214Q have it."... and they cost twice as much.

    Can you find a 32" 4K monitor for less money that covers more? No. OK then what's your criticism?
