Asus PA328Q ProArt 32-inch UHD Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Color gamut and luminance accuracy is equally important in a professional product and the PA328Q meets that design goal in both Standard and sRGB modes. There is a difference between the two modes however. Notice the slight over-saturation in the red primary. At every level, the measurement is slightly above its target. We couldn’t fix this in the CMS because adjusting the Saturation slider had too great an effect on the luminance value. This is a minor error however, and still below the visible level. The average error here is 1.47dE which beats Asus advertised error of less than two Delta E.

In the sRGB mode the red primary is exactly on-target and the average error drops to 1.12dE. This is the lowest color error the PA328Q is capable of and represents reference-level performance.

In the User mode calibration can’t fix the over-saturation of the red primary. You’ll also notice a blue is a little under-saturated. Since luminance of that color has been increased to compensate the resulting error is only 2.69dE for that primary. The average error is 1.26dE which is still really low. Deciding between the sRGB and User modes is a six-of-one-half-dozen-of-the-other proposition. To the eye they look exactly the same.

Now we return to the comparison group.

1.27dE represents our calibration performed in the User mode. The lowest possible error is the 1.12dE we recorded in sRGB. The only reason to go with User is to have access to the brightness control. Otherwise it doesn’t matter which you choose.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The User mode with its over-saturated reds provides a little bonus gamut volume. If you need the extra color, it’s there but most pros would likely prefer a number closer to 100 percent. The sRGB mode will provide that. The only thing missing from the PA328Q is an Adobe RGB gamut option. If you need a 32-inch UHD monitor with a wide gamut only the NEC PA322UHD and the Dell UP3214Q have it.