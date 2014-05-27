Asus PB287Q 28-Inch 4K Monitor Review: Ultra HD For $650

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

Asus packages the PB287Q with an IEC power cord, along with cables for analog audio, DisplayPort, and HDMI. The only printed documentation is a quick-start guide and a warranty card. There’s no CD-based manual in the box, so you’ll have to download supplementary info from Asus' website once the product launches officially. Assembly is fairly simply; it consists of attaching the base to the upright with a single captive bolt.

Product 360

The PB287Q has a relatively thin 19 mm bezel all around, which makes it suitable for multi-screen installations. Thanks to the $650 price tag, it's entirely possible that some enthusiasts will put two or three on their desks.

Asus' anti-glare layer is non-aggressive and picks up reflections fairly easily. You’ll need to exercise some care during setup to make sure no harsh lighting spoils the image. But the treatment is a deliberate attempt at maximizing clarity. When the pixels are this small, that's super important. What you get in return is a stunning picture with superb detail and sharp transitions around text and small icons. At 28 inches diagonal, text in Windows is pretty small. In our tests, however, it remained readable from a typical two- to three-foot viewing distance.

It's tempting to assume that the little lights on the bezel are touch-sensitive controls, but they actually indicate the position of mechanical buttons on the back of the panel. The far right one is the power toggle, and if you aren’t careful, you’ll press it instead of menu, which is the next key. It took us a little time to acclimate.

Once you open the OSD, icons appear on the screen above the indicator lights telling you what each button's function is. In addition to navigating the menus, two of the keys can be used as shortcuts to specific controls, saving you a trip through the main menu.

The PB287Q has a full complement of position adjustments. You can swivel it 60 degrees in either direction, tilt it 20 degrees back or 5 degrees forward, or rotate the panel to portrait mode.

From the side, its thickness is about average for a 28-inch display. There are no USB ports though, which we're not used to. That small hook attached to the upright is for cable management.

There is plenty of ventilation around the monitor’s rear bulge. And you can clearly see where the upright detaches, revealing a 100 mm VESA mount. You can also see the control buttons down in the corner. In addition to the cable hook on the upright, there’s a removable cord cover that hides the input panel for a more finished look.

Stereo speakers are mounted on the top of the bulge, which means they fire upwards. Their soundstage is a little wider than most because they’re not playing down onto your desktop. Gamers will still favor the headphone jack, but these are among the better built-in drivers we’ve heard.

The input panel is minimal as a consequence of the display's 3840x2160 native resolution. There are two HDMI ports, both of which are MHL-compatible, meaning you can plug in a portable device and view its output either full-screen or in a window using the PBP/PIP function. Both HDMI inputs support the PB287Q’s 3840x2160 resolution up to a refresh rate of 30 Hz. If you want full 60 Hz operation, you have to use the DisplayPort input and enable version 1.2 in the OSD. Rounding out the I/O are 3.5 mm jacks for analog audio in and headphone out.