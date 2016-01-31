Asus PB328Q 32-inch AMVA QHD Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

In the color gamut and luminance test, the PB328Q's Standard and User modes are identical to each other and pretty much the same as sRGB shown below. Slight over-saturations in red, blue and magenta are properly compensated for by reduced luminance levels. The end result is an extremely low error level across the board. The average Delta E here is 2.01—well below the visible point. The only other flaw is a hue error in magenta, which we'll attempt to fix in the CMS.

As you can see, sRGB is perfectly usable with a similarly-low error level and no real issues to speak of. The same hue problem is there in magenta but since the CMS is locked out, there is no fix available. We're definitely in the realm of nit-picking though. This is a very good chart.

Calibration lowers the errors a bit but most obviously, the magenta secondary is now corrected. The over-saturations in blue and red cannot be changed but there's really no need since color looks essentially perfect to the naked eye. To get better performance than this, you'll need to spend a lot more cash.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The PB328Q is nipping at the heels of three professional-grade monitors. And it's the top-finishing VA screen so we're pretty sure we know which one is our favorite. Even though a perfect display doesn't exist, this Asus is really close to the mark.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Slight over-saturation in the red/magenta/blue side of the gamut triangle means you get a little bonus volume. All you need to do for color-critical applications is create a software lookup table to reel in those colors a bit. For all other uses, one can simply enjoy vivid saturated color with class-leading depth and contrast.