Asus PB328Q 32-inch AMVA QHD Monitor Review

Today we're evaluating one of the most accurate and best-performing monitors we've tested: the 32-inch AMVA QHD Asus PB328Q. Let's see how it compares to the tough competition.

Color Gamut And Performance

In the color gamut and luminance test, the PB328Q's Standard and User modes are identical to each other and pretty much the same as sRGB shown below. Slight over-saturations in red, blue and magenta are properly compensated for by reduced luminance levels. The end result is an extremely low error level across the board. The average Delta E here is 2.01—well below the visible point. The only other flaw is a hue error in magenta, which we'll attempt to fix in the CMS.

As you can see, sRGB is perfectly usable with a similarly-low error level and no real issues to speak of. The same hue problem is there in magenta but since the CMS is locked out, there is no fix available. We're definitely in the realm of nit-picking though. This is a very good chart.

Calibration lowers the errors a bit but most obviously, the magenta secondary is now corrected. The over-saturations in blue and red cannot be changed but there's really no need since color looks essentially perfect to the naked eye. To get better performance than this, you'll need to spend a lot more cash.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The PB328Q is nipping at the heels of three professional-grade monitors. And it's the top-finishing VA screen so we're pretty sure we know which one is our favorite. Even though a perfect display doesn't exist, this Asus is really close to the mark.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Slight over-saturation in the red/magenta/blue side of the gamut triangle means you get a little bonus volume. All you need to do for color-critical applications is create a software lookup table to reel in those colors a bit. For all other uses, one can simply enjoy vivid saturated color with class-leading depth and contrast.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • King Kii 31 January 2016 21:39
    price?
    Reply
  • King Kii 31 January 2016 21:41
    price?
    for some reason it wasnt loading the price under your spec sheet, but i just checked the amazon link. $ 599.
    Reply
  • sburgess 01 February 2016 00:23
    I would love if we could get some insider information about Asus' quality control issues. We can't all get press samples.
    Reply
  • Poozle 01 February 2016 01:20
    I would get it but... ASUS has so many quality control issues. Never buying their products until they fix that.
    Reply
  • Xorak 01 February 2016 02:03
    Good thing it doesn't have Freesync, or I'd be seriously tempted to pick this up and move my MG279Q to the secondary PC...
    Reply
  • jonbonwolf 01 February 2016 04:18
    $469 at Newegg!
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 01 February 2016 06:04
    ^^ SHHHHHHHH! I'm still trying to decide if I should get it or not. :)
    Reply
  • ohim 01 February 2016 09:15
    Why VGA port on such a product ? At this point a monitor like this should have DP 1.3 and HDMI 2.0 only.. since these are the future from what it seems.

    As a gamer and video editor i really want a monitor that can combine both worlds but for now it seems you have to choose, get high refresh rates but TN panels or good IPS / VA with low refresh rates.
    Reply
  • ericgl 01 February 2016 11:39
    I'm still waiting for a UHD display with 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate, 10bit color (1.07b colors), 100% AdobeRGB coverage, 85%+ rec2020 coverage. Am I too unrealistic?
    Reply
  • JonDol 01 February 2016 11:52
    Yeah, I'm waiting for that too. With G-Sync or FreeSync and the latest HDMI (2.0 ?) and DP (1.3 ?).

    17424970 said:
    I'm still waiting for a UHD display with 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate, 10bit color (1.07b colors), 100% AdobeRGB coverage, 85%+ rec2020 coverage. Am I too unrealistic?

    Reply