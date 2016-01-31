Asus PB328Q 32-inch AMVA QHD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

The one place where IPS and AHVA still rules is off-axis image fidelity. AMVA provides fantastic contrast but at a small price. From the side you can see about 50 percent less light and a red tint. Detail is well-preserved compared to TN where the darker steps will crush together. The story is pretty much the same from the top-down view. Detail remains solid but the image becomes darker and warmer. From a normal viewing position at a 24 to 36-inch distance however, this monitor has few equals.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

3.26 percent is a result we'd expect to see from a uniformity-compensated display. The PB328Q does not have that feature and obviously doesn't need it. This is the best uncorrected number we've ever recorded in the black-field test. There is no light bleed or even the suggestion of a hotspot; just a perfect black tone from edge to edge. And no surprise, it's followed closely by the BL3200PT.

Here's the white field measurement.

The white field result is also among the best we've seen from any monitor at any price. And with the BenQ closely in second place it's easy to conclude that this is one of the best panel parts you can get in a 32-inch QHD format. It just doesn't get much better than this.

Screen Uniformity: Color

We've only had a few sample monitors that could break one Delta E in the color uniformity test. None of the screens here have any visible problems but our i1 Pro is more discerning. With only two tests to go it looks like there truly is nothing wrong with the PB328Q. Its performance is beyond reproach.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Asus has plenty of high-performance gaming monitors in its product line and a few of them cost more than the PB328Q. A 144Hz screen will certainly give you faster response but the 75Hz max refresh of the PB means it will beat all our 60Hz contenders. With the BL3200PT only two milliseconds behind it's logical to say that VA has a speed advantage over IPS. But the Philips can't quite make it into the top three here.

Here are the lag results.

This might be the ideal jumbo monitor for gamers. This kind of input lag is only slightly behind that of a 144Hz display. Only pro-gamers are likely to notice a difference. The rest of us will be more than happy to frag away on the PB328Q. Low motion blur and quick response to control inputs are the order of the day and gaming on this thing is a total blast.