Asus Prime Z370-A ATX Motherboard Review: A Prime Cut for the Bucks

How We Test
Our growing collection of ATX-form-factor Z370 boards has allowed us to focus our comparative efforts on models at lower prices with less-divergent feature sets.
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 382.53
Back during the Intel X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower-heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.
Comparison Products
We limited our comparison group to boards priced below $220, including the $210-MSRP ROG model shown from Asus. Similar overclocking options will help us see whether a higher-priced model is really required to push the liquid-cooled limits of our unmodified Core i7-8700K.
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
Asus, never again... after my 4850s TOP in CF, my G73JH-A1 and the X370 Prime pro, there is no way I will give them my business. Long gone are the day of Asus being a prime and reliable motherboard manufacturer.