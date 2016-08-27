Asus ProArt PA329Q 32-inch UHD Pro Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

The PA329Q’s high-quality IPS panel shows excellent off-axis image quality. To the sides we can see a slight green shift and a roughly 40% reduction in output. From above the tint turns to red and light drops by around 60%. Detail is retained however, even in the darkest steps. It’s nice to see such a negligible change in gamma. Placing a monitor like this is extremely easy thanks to its large size and high-quality screen.

Screen Uniformity

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Our sample doesn’t seem to need much help in the black uniformity test. Compensation results in a higher black level but doesn’t do much for actual uniformity. We’re satisfied with what we’re seeing either way. Our measurements show a slight rise in output at the upper left, but it’s nothing that’s visible to the naked eye.

A center hotspot takes the white field result over 10%. We can just see it but it goes away at lower signal levels. Compensation obviously makes a huge difference in this case. 1.2% is about as low as it gets in our test.

Color uniformity is quite good in either case and our test shows a slightly higher result when UC is on. It’s not a visible result and isn’t too far above the tolerance level of our meter. The final conclusion is that UniComp is not necessary on the PA329Q. It performs quite well without it; better to enjoy the monitor’s full dynamic range.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Those editing video on the PA329Q will be satisfied with its level of motion blur. 24ms is a typical result for an IPS panel. Our experience with TraceFree (overdrive) showed that settings of 40 or 60 offered the best balance between clarity and ghosting.

Latency is at the high end of the Ultra HD monitors in our database. While it’s not an issue for the PA329Q’s intended usage, gamers may want to explore one of the adaptive-refresh options we’ve covered recently. We were able to play games with reasonable smoothness but only at casual intensity. When the action gets more frenetic, lag becomes noticeable.



