Asus ProArt PA329Q 32-inch UHD Pro Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
The PA329Q’s high-quality IPS panel shows excellent off-axis image quality. To the sides we can see a slight green shift and a roughly 40% reduction in output. From above the tint turns to red and light drops by around 60%. Detail is retained however, even in the darkest steps. It’s nice to see such a negligible change in gamma. Placing a monitor like this is extremely easy thanks to its large size and high-quality screen.
Screen Uniformity
Our sample doesn’t seem to need much help in the black uniformity test. Compensation results in a higher black level but doesn’t do much for actual uniformity. We’re satisfied with what we’re seeing either way. Our measurements show a slight rise in output at the upper left, but it’s nothing that’s visible to the naked eye.
A center hotspot takes the white field result over 10%. We can just see it but it goes away at lower signal levels. Compensation obviously makes a huge difference in this case. 1.2% is about as low as it gets in our test.
Color uniformity is quite good in either case and our test shows a slightly higher result when UC is on. It’s not a visible result and isn’t too far above the tolerance level of our meter. The final conclusion is that UniComp is not necessary on the PA329Q. It performs quite well without it; better to enjoy the monitor’s full dynamic range.
Pixel Response And Input Lag
Those editing video on the PA329Q will be satisfied with its level of motion blur. 24ms is a typical result for an IPS panel. Our experience with TraceFree (overdrive) showed that settings of 40 or 60 offered the best balance between clarity and ghosting.
Latency is at the high end of the Ultra HD monitors in our database. While it’s not an issue for the PA329Q’s intended usage, gamers may want to explore one of the adaptive-refresh options we’ve covered recently. We were able to play games with reasonable smoothness but only at casual intensity. When the action gets more frenetic, lag becomes noticeable.
And make the LED ring and LED ROG logo RGB so people can match the rest of their system!
Their concept 27 inch 4k is too small(I own the 28inch Samsung UD590) and the ideal 40 inch is too big for most desk pc's, 32 is the sweet spot in my opinion and I would buy it.
For any future reviews for UHD monitors, please include information on HDR, WCG, and if the DP can be upgraded to 1.3.
Thanks for the info.
clearly says rec2020 which is the standard hdr will get up to in the future.
Personally, I don't even care about HDR, in a non-OLED display. The mere fact that you get 10-bit and an expanded color gamut is enough, for a display like this.
Not being able to control gamut is the issue - for true volumetric colour accuracy you need 3D LUT based calibration.
As for UHD, that is really just resolution.
WCG is the colour gamut (Rec2020 for example)
And HDR is high dynamic range (high peak white values).
However, the UHDTV Alliance is attempting to link all three, via its 'Ultra HD Premium' specification.
(There is info on UHDTV, some of the issues, etc, as well as more about 3D LUT calibration here - please note this is our commercial website, but we have a lot of information there that is available for all to review: http://www.lightillusion.com/uhdtv.html)