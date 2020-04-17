Asus ProArt PA32UCX Review: First Mini-LED Monitor Wows

Viewing Angles

The PA32UCX uses an AHVA (advanced hyper viewing angle) IPS panel. The AHVA is for improving off-axis image quality, and AHVA IPS is a little better than typical IPS displays. However, you can still see a red color shift and a slight reduction in brightness at 45 degrees to the sides. This isn’t a big deal when considering a screen of this size. Three people can easily sit within a 90-degree viewing cone and share the PA32UCX. From the top, you can see a shift to blue and a brightness reduction of around 40%.

Screen Uniformity

The PA32UCX includes a uniformity compensation feature, but it was completely unnecessary with our review unit. There was no hint of bleed or glow, even in a completely dark room. Turning the compensation on increased the black level slightly; although, that was mitigated by the zone dimming.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

To observe panel response, we shoot 1,000 frames per second (fps) video that allows us to watch the screen refresh by the millisecond. Most panels refresh in a single sweep from top to bottom, but the PA32UCX refreshes in four quadrants sequentially. This produces varying response times depending on the content’s sync to the panel’s refresh cycle. During gameplay, adaptive sync prevented frame tears, but fast gaming mouse movements produced some motion blur. Input lag was commensurate with most 60Hz screens we’ve tested, so we’d be happy to play casual games on it. You won’t get the ESP-level response of a 144Hz or 240Hz display, but the PA32UCX is adequate for blowing off a bit of steam after work.

