Asus ROG PG248Q 24-inch 180Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, Lag & Gaming Tests

While some potential buyers may be lamenting the use of TN in a premium gaming monitor, the PG248Q is all about speed, and it has that in spades. Viewing angles, however, are not what you’ll find in a TN screen. This panel is typical of all the TN products we’ve reviewed with a green/red tint and a 50% light falloff to the sides and change in gamma when viewed from the top. In that photo, it does a little better than most by preserving some detail. You can still see all the brightness steps.

Screen Uniformity

The PG248Q finishes in the middle of the pack in all the uniformity tests. As always, we remind you that this test is sample specific. We had no visible issues with our press sample. The luminance tests showed the center zone to be slightly brighter than the rest but not that we could actually see. Color uniformity is also good enough that errors are completely invisible. There’s nothing to see here but clean field patterns.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Does 180Hz look better than 160Hz? According to our 1000 FPS video camera, no. Screen draw is right in line with the others as is input latency. At these speeds, even the quickest players will be unable to perceive any lag. We certainly couldn’t in any games we tried. To say the PG248Q is smooth and quick is to understate the matter. Obviously our hands-on tests are more relevant.

Gaming With G-Sync, 180Hz And ULMB

The best gaming monitors can achieve one simple goal: to take the player into the game’s world and make them forget about the hardware they’re playing on. When motion is slippery-smooth and free of ghosting and tearing, and input lag is non-existent, you have created a situation where no other display will do. That’s the feeling we got when we played our favorite titles on the PG248Q.

Tomb Raider is a great title that works well on a wide variety of systems. When matched up with our Digital Storm powerhouse PC and its Nvidia GTX Titan X graphics card, it positively rocks. We were able to max the detail level and hit framerates over 120 with regularity. In fact, it never dropped below 110 FPS no matter how intense the action became. We could perceive no lag whatsoever. The mouse, like the display, disappeared and simply became an extension of the brain.

Far Cry 4 and Battlefield 4 were much the same. Thanks to the PG248Q’s FHD resolution, we could max out detail and enjoy 100+ FPS gameplay. At the 24" screen size, we never missed the higher resolution offered by QHD and UHD panels. In a side-by-side comparison, we could only tell a difference in detail when there was no motion. Once the action picks up, however, those extra pixels only serve to slow framerates. The image doesn’t look any better during actual gameplay.

To give ULMB our proper attention, we tried it out at a 120Hz max rate. Since games’ FPS counts were at or near this level, we didn’t see too much tearing. Higher speeds mitigate that artifact pretty well. We did miss the extra contrast and brightness, though. That perception of depth and dimension is more important to the experience than resolution. And since motion blur doesn’t exist when ULMB is off, we see no reason to use it.