Asus ROG PG248Q 24-inch 180Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, Lag & Gaming Tests
While some potential buyers may be lamenting the use of TN in a premium gaming monitor, the PG248Q is all about speed, and it has that in spades. Viewing angles, however, are not what you’ll find in a TN screen. This panel is typical of all the TN products we’ve reviewed with a green/red tint and a 50% light falloff to the sides and change in gamma when viewed from the top. In that photo, it does a little better than most by preserving some detail. You can still see all the brightness steps.
Screen Uniformity
The PG248Q finishes in the middle of the pack in all the uniformity tests. As always, we remind you that this test is sample specific. We had no visible issues with our press sample. The luminance tests showed the center zone to be slightly brighter than the rest but not that we could actually see. Color uniformity is also good enough that errors are completely invisible. There’s nothing to see here but clean field patterns.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Does 180Hz look better than 160Hz? According to our 1000 FPS video camera, no. Screen draw is right in line with the others as is input latency. At these speeds, even the quickest players will be unable to perceive any lag. We certainly couldn’t in any games we tried. To say the PG248Q is smooth and quick is to understate the matter. Obviously our hands-on tests are more relevant.
Gaming With G-Sync, 180Hz And ULMB
The best gaming monitors can achieve one simple goal: to take the player into the game’s world and make them forget about the hardware they’re playing on. When motion is slippery-smooth and free of ghosting and tearing, and input lag is non-existent, you have created a situation where no other display will do. That’s the feeling we got when we played our favorite titles on the PG248Q.
Tomb Raider is a great title that works well on a wide variety of systems. When matched up with our Digital Storm powerhouse PC and its Nvidia GTX Titan X graphics card, it positively rocks. We were able to max the detail level and hit framerates over 120 with regularity. In fact, it never dropped below 110 FPS no matter how intense the action became. We could perceive no lag whatsoever. The mouse, like the display, disappeared and simply became an extension of the brain.
Far Cry 4 and Battlefield 4 were much the same. Thanks to the PG248Q’s FHD resolution, we could max out detail and enjoy 100+ FPS gameplay. At the 24" screen size, we never missed the higher resolution offered by QHD and UHD panels. In a side-by-side comparison, we could only tell a difference in detail when there was no motion. Once the action picks up, however, those extra pixels only serve to slow framerates. The image doesn’t look any better during actual gameplay.
To give ULMB our proper attention, we tried it out at a 120Hz max rate. Since games’ FPS counts were at or near this level, we didn’t see too much tearing. Higher speeds mitigate that artifact pretty well. We did miss the extra contrast and brightness, though. That perception of depth and dimension is more important to the experience than resolution. And since motion blur doesn’t exist when ULMB is off, we see no reason to use it.
2. Either way, 144, 165, 180 Hz provides technology that represents the upper cost niches as opposed tot he lower. Peeps purchasing monitors at the upper price limits in any given category are likely to be purchasing GFX cards in the upper price limits. So what we see when pepes post their builds for the most part is GTX 1060s / RX 470s paired with $250 monitors. With 1070 / 1080s in the build, the monitor budget is a bit higher.
3. It may be fun to call the price difference a "tax" but that is a misnomer:
AMD Freesync package provides Freesysnc and no hardware module is installed in the monitor.
nVidia G-Sync provides G-Syn and also includes a hardware module for ULMB
When two monitors are made using the same panel, and electronics ... then one has a hardware module installed which provides ULMB and the other does not, is it not logical that that hardware module has a cost associated with it ? You can buy Freesync monitors with motion blur technology included but in such cases it is added by the monitor manufacturer. The difference being that w/ G-Sync, it's always the same module... with Freesync, the design and quality varies by monitor manufacturer.
Never quite understood the mindset where there's an expectation that a company should invest millions of dollars in R&D and then should be required to share that technology for free. AMD has had the opportunity to license technology in the past and chose not to.
4. As it says in this review:
"While FreeSync offers the same net benefit, it takes a bit more digging to find the panels that can hit a 30Hz lower limit. Many stop the fun at 40Hz, which can be an issue for users of less expensive video cards."
The digging will usually result in a monitor from a manufacturer who chose a more expensive panel which of course. like adding the MBR module, adds to the cost.
I am not making a judgement as to whether the cost increase is "worth it".... that judgment will vary according to each individual. But the claim that the two technologies are "the same" or provide the same features and performance is just incorrect.
1. Regarding the "out-of-box" accuracy, I expect that you will be able to download corrected ICC profiles for this monitor shortly on TFTcentral
2. When Acer made the move to 165 Hz in their Predator line, the 165 Hz was considered of no significant impact and many called it a gimmick. 165 Hz tho made one very important impact.... it allows a 120 Hz setting under ULMB, up from the 100 Hz that was available w/ the 144 Hz model. It would appear that 180 Hz offers no advantage here.
3. I keep wondering why we don't see IPS panels in this segment ... guess is that by the time one includes a gaming capable IPS panel and modern hi-end gaming technology to support it, the price is so close to a 1440p panel, most would just choose the larger panel.
As you said, once you use TH recommended settings and start gaming The AOC is a great choice. Tom’s Hardware Editor Approved Award
As far as response time goes.... wish we had more detail and with lag added in for all reviews so that a valid comparison can be made.
Would like to see something like this
Again, for me I wouldn't touch that AOC ... I would touch this Asus either. Before I'd spend $500 on a TN 1080p panel, I'd save up another $200 and get a 1440p IPS, 165 Hz Acer Predator or Asus Swift. Peeps tend to keep monitors thru 2 or 3 builds so there's a tendency here to invest a bit and get something better since it will be around a lot longer.
With today's video cards (i.e. 1070) ... I think if pushed into a corner @ 1080p until I could afford a 1440p, I'd be more likely to choose a VG248QE w/ no G-Sync. With every game above 60 fps ... G-Sync or Freesync really won't be missed since a) it's value is really below that threshold and b) you can do motion blur reduction via the toasty strobelight utility. Could then use the Vg248QE as an accessory monitor for monitoring utilities, ventrillo, etc
