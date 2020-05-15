Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC Review: Premium Card with a Premium Price

Asus, like other card partners, includes its own software for monitoring and tweaking video cards, called GPU Tweak II. This application controls the video card fan and clock speeds and includes monitoring capabilities. Users are able to use the integrated “OC Scanner” to automatically search for a stable overclock, or they can manually overclock. Fan speed curves, steps, and static speeds can be defined.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

GPU Tweak includes a unique feature called Gaming Booster. This button, according to Asus, optimizes the system with one click, which entails adjusting windows visual effects, closing unnecessary system services, and optimizing system memory use without closing programs. On our test system, we didn’t see tangible improvements in our quick test, but we also have a high-end 8-core/16-thread CPU and 32GB of RAM — we’d expect to see more improvements on lower spec machines.

Overall, Asus GPU Tweak II works well for its intended purposes offering users a complete application for monitoring and controlling Asus (and other card partners) video cards.

