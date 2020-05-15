Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC Review: Premium Card with a Premium Price

Asus, like other card partners, includes its own software for monitoring and tweaking video cards, called GPU Tweak II. This application controls the video card fan and clock speeds and includes monitoring capabilities. Users are able to use the integrated “OC Scanner” to automatically search for a stable overclock, or they can manually overclock. Fan speed curves, steps, and static speeds can be defined.
GPU Tweak includes a unique feature called Gaming Booster. This button, according to Asus, optimizes the system with one click, which entails adjusting windows visual effects, closing unnecessary system services, and optimizing system memory use without closing programs. On our test system, we didn’t see tangible improvements in our quick test, but we also have a high-end 8-core/16-thread CPU and 32GB of RAM — we’d expect to see more improvements on lower spec machines.
Overall, Asus GPU Tweak II works well for its intended purposes offering users a complete application for monitoring and controlling Asus (and other card partners) video cards.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
For articles, we try to mix in a few images and tables with the text every 3-5 paragraphs, but we do tend to get technical and sometimes just a bit long-winded. It's sort of the reputation Tom's has built of the years: go deep. Cheers!
The website is completely unreadable with that Playerunknown Battlegrounds background. Until that comes off I will stay away from your site and refer everyone to other tech review and testing websites.
The Asus Tax strikes again...
Out of everything Asus I've tried/seen myself, the only thing I'm impressed with is the bios menu on their motherboards.
So popular and overrated.
Regarding the text part, the top part of the landing page looks a bit cluttered. Especially the headings on the right layout. The fonts dont have to be so big. Anybody who cant read smaller than that font will zoom in. But for 99% that is not a problem. Presentation becomes important. The same headings on anandtech are in a big grey box. Looks neat. Even the seperators (the 2 horizontal red lines) between section looks a bit kiddish, Its 2020, you can do much better than that. Then again, opinions are subjective.
Especially on Youtube, when I'm watching entertainment-type content. Something just happens to get a good laugh out of me, and then - BAM! A Manscaped ad.
That's so bloody annoying. I miss the days when the ads were just at the beginning and end of the content...
Anyway back to this review, I am not sure why bother to review a RTX 2080 Super now since its been released for a long time. Typically we should expect good cooling with the ROB Strix version, though the price will turn most people away. There are other alternatives that are just as good if not better, instead of paying the Asus tax.