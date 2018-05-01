Trending

Asus ROG Strix Z370-F Gaming ATX Motherboard Review: Holding The Line On Value

By

How We Test

Our growing collection of ATX-form-factor Z370 boards has allowed us to focus our comparative efforts on models at lower prices with less-divergent feature sets.

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 382.53

Back during the Intel X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower-heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.

Comparison Products

Asus ROG Strix Z370-F Gaming

ASRock Z370 Extreme4

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

We're including every tested Z370 motherboard within the Z370-F Gaming's $160-to-$220 price and features class. A quick look at the firmware settings show how these should be able to compete as well in our overclocking tests as they will in our regular benchmark set.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of the SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mdd1963 01 May 2018 05:29
    There have been several X470 boards reviewed recently, and, B350 boards by MSI and Gigabyte were reviewed in January and October, respectively.
    Reply
  • Crashman 01 May 2018 05:52
    Because our AMD specialist has a day job, and we haven't found him an assistant.

    Reply
  • Soda-88 01 May 2018 11:14
    https://youtu.be/cA2NQsgrJPk

    Yes, I know, it's a G and not an F. Still, the same applies.
    Reply
  • redgarl 01 May 2018 12:21
    Is this an Nvidia board... I don't understand, it is written ROG... I am confused... I don't understand what GPP is...

    No but seriously, isn't Asus not respecting GPP in this particular case. Should'nt ROG be exclusive to Nvidia products?
    Reply
  • jpe1701 01 May 2018 13:19
    Lol. Ask Nvidia to clarify, I'm sure they will be helpful after all they just want to make things as transparent as possible.
    Reply