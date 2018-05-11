Asus ROG Swift PG27V 27" Curved Gaming Monitor Review: A Gaming Sweet Spot?

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, Lag, & G-Sync
Viewing Angles
The PG27V’s TN panel offers quick response and low lag, but pays for it in the viewing angle department. The curve helps improve image quality though. When considering flat screens, 27” is pushing it for a TN monitor because the sides will show a color shift and brightness falloff even when viewing from the center seat. By bringing those sides inward, the image stays more uniform since it’s the same distance from the eye edge-to-edge. When viewed from 45°, the typical TN characteristics are obvious. The color shifts to reddish green and brightness drops by at least 60%. Color fidelity is maintained in the vertical plane, but detail washes out almost entirely. You will definitely want to occupy the money seat when gaming on this display.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
Older TN parts were often weak in the uniformity department. That is happily not the case with the PG27V and other contemporary monitors. Our sample measured superbly in both the black and white field tests. Not a hotspot could be seen, nor was there any glow or bleed, even at the edges. Color uniformity was among the best we’ve seen from any monitor of any type. There may be users who shy away from TN screens, but uniformity should not be one of the reasons to look elsewhere.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
All the Asus PG27V’s specs (and its price) scream speed, and that's delivered with aplomb here. The screen draw time is only 1ms behind the fastest 240Hz displays. While we’re glad to see ULMB included, it’s not necessary for blur-free performance. When frame rates stay north of 100, motion is perfectly smooth with nary a hint of judder. There is no perceptible lag, either. A 25ms score puts the Asus PG27V among the fastest monitors we’ve tested. Gaming performance is exemplary in every way.
Gaming With G-Sync & ULMB
Playing games--especially shooters--on a fast monitor is always a pleasure. There are those that say they can’t see a difference between 80 and 120fps, but our eyse certainly can. While 240Hz may be beyond the range of perception, there is a serious bump upward in quality when rates enter the triple-digit range. Tomb Raider is an easy title with which to max a monitor’s refresh rate. With detail set to Ultimate, we routinely saw speeds at or near the 165fps maximum. And unlike many gaming monitors, we could leave overdrive on its highest setting without ghosting. You’ll want to use that feature for sure, since there’s a good bit of smearing when it’s off. But we saw no difference between the Normal and Extreme settings.
Far Cry 4 wouldn’t quite reach those same stratospheric framerates, but it rarely dropped below 100fps on Ultra detail. Lush landscapes with finely-rendered grass, trees, and leaves just slid effortlessly by as we explored the environment. Close-up detail in characters’ clothing, rock faces, and tree bark was especially tasty. These are textures you can almost feel. It’s hard to imagine it looking better even though many gamers with large budgets would rather go for Ultra HD monitors. We still maintain that a good balance between resolution and speed provides a better overall experience than pixel count alone.
If you’re wondering about ULMB, it works as advertised. Maxing speeds at 120Hz is child’s play for our GeForce 1080 Ti. Turning the brightness slider to 100 is also a must to maintain a workable 200 nit output level. We didn’t miss G-Sync too much, but occasional tears could be seen. ULMB has greater impact at lower refresh rates, but then tearing becomes more obvious, so you'll want to experiment to find the sweet spot where it’s most effective for you.
Curved 21:9 34" maybe. Curved 16:9, even on a 32"? Just no.
This curve on non-ultrawide screens is an abomination. How are curved TVs working out for users? what a moronic fad. Same with the monitor spewing out RGB nonsense from the base & back. A tacky, seizure inducing 12yr old's laser show wet dream. so leet.
You might try 100+hz and not want to go back. But try a 32" and you dont want to go back to sub 30" ever again. Even if its 10000hz.
What im waiting for is a quality, non-curved, non-asus or acer, non-rgb, true 32" 16:9 1440p VA gysnc screen. Preferably Samsung. LG has one but its a 31.5" skimp out. It also has the RGB aids.
A 35" 2:1 screen size ratio. If only.....
https://forums.guru3d.com/threads/cru-custom-resolution-utility-tips-tricks-and-monitors-oc-lcd-led-crt.410187/
Why would anyone buy this instead of the cheaper 1440p 144hz IPS (AHVA) monitors?
I got my 3440x1440 curved Dell Alienware monitor on sale for $940. It sports an IPS panel, 120Hz refresh rate and Gsync. I don't really see the need for a curved screen at 27", unless it is literally one foot from your face.
Curve and ambient lighting not worth it when compared to other similar spec (superior, same or less priced) monitors... but to some it is.
Same for me
28-32" 1440 120Hz VA 3000:1+ ZERO CURVES, full glossy
And to me it looks as though light is going to be projected unevenly from the back because the light strip is not horizontal or centred.
Apart from that I always disliked their downward facing ambient lighting, at least with Acer it lights your desk nicely eg X34