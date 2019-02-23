Asus ROG Thor 1200W PSU Review: Asus Brings a Screen to the PSU Party

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The ROG Thor performs well here. But the competition is strong, achieving even higher overall performance scores.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Here is where the ROG Thor leaves the competition behind. Although in the performance chart the differences are not notable, with the ROG Thor not managing to take the lead, in this chart it is quite the opposite. Asus' high-end offering is the quietest unit that money can buy in the 1200W category. Most competing products aren't even close.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees C.

The extra circuits and parts (including the OLED screen) that the ROG Thor uses, require more power, and this inevitably affects the overall efficiency score.

