Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB OC Edition Review: High-End Graphics With Flair

Power Consumption

Power Consumption at Different Loads

We measured about 275W during our gaming loop using the driver's Balanced power profile. That's about 5W less than AMD's reference model using its default BIOS. This is all the more interesting since Asus' performance is even a bit higher than AMD's. Recent BIOS modifications, including an updated power table, seem to be working well. A 280W measurement in our stress test is also acceptable.

Switching into manual overclocking mode with a 50%-higher power limit pushes us beyond 330W, at which point the thermal solution is overloaded (unless you really crank the fans up). As a result, we decided not to get any more aggressive with our overclocking. Rather, we stuck with the driver's Balanced power profile for testing.

The corresponding voltages for our gaming workload and stress test at Asus' stock settings are plotted in the following graph:

Load On The Motherboard Slot

At a peak of 2.5A through our stress test, Asus' ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB OC Edition falls significantly below the 5.5A ceiling defined by the PCI-SIG for a motherboard's 12V rail. A mere 2A during the gaming loop is even more conservative. Overall, balancing is well-implemented, and the motherboard slot hardly ever experiences serious loads.

Power Consumption In Detail

The graphs below plot detailed power consumption and current readings in order to illustrate our findings.

Naturally, peaks in power consumption are highest during gaming. But spikes of up to 330W are still acceptable, since they're far too brief to cause a problem.

The same goes for the corresponding current measurements:

During our stress test, the short-term peaks are significantly less pronounced (even if the power consumption is slightly higher than during gaming workloads).

Again, our current readings follow the graph rather closely and show no abnormalities.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content