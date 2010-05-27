Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Game Performance Targets

Knowing all of this, we will conclude that a PC user with a 60 Hz monitor can certainly perceive up to 60 FPS. This is a widely accepted performance target for PC games, and now it's a little clearer why.

Finally, we need to consider how we measure game performance. Often, for a quick indicator, we record the average FPS. The problem is that average FPS is an aggregate number that doesn't tell us how low the frame rate can go. You can experience an average of 60 FPS that dips down to 10 FPS during demanding parts of the game, and 10 FPS is choppy by everyone's standards.

Because of this, you should pay attention to minimum FPS. Ideally, the minimum FPS value is 60, but a minimum FPS of 30 or even 20 can be acceptable if it happens for very short stints in demanding parts of a game.

Even the type of game you're playing can determine whether a certain minimum FPS is acceptable. In a first-person shooter, that lag might be enough to mess with your aim during a heated battle. But in a top-view, real-time strategy game, the drop in frame rate probably won't have much of an effect on your view or your click-and-drag inputs.

This is a lot of information to assimilate, but it is critical for the purposes of our review. Remember, we're trying to find out whether or not there is a point in purchasing a CPU that is more expensive than an Athlon II X3 440 for gaming purposes. Now, we know any frame rate advantage over 60 FPS is somewhat useless, but that any minimum frame rate advantage up to 60 FPS can be critical.