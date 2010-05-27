Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Average FPS Benchmarks: Athlon II X3 440 In CrossFire Vs. Core i7-920 With A Single Card
For interest's sake, we decided to graph the Athlon II X3 440's results using Radeon HD 5870 cards in CrossFire and compare them to the Core i7-920 results using a single Radeon HD 5850. What we see is surprising:
Anyone who says that the graphics subsystem is all that matters should have a look at these results. Yes, the Core i7-920 costs $200 more than the Athlon II X3 440, but the dual Radeon HD 5870s paired with the Athlon system cost a whooping $500 more than the single Radeon HD 5850 in the Core i7-920 system. Despite this, the Core i7-920 system beats the Athlon II X3 440 configuration in almost every game up to 1920x1080 by a small margin. In the only game that the Athlon II X3 440 wins at 1920x1080, the Core i7-920 still manages to achieve an average FPS value over 60.
At 2560x1600, however, the graphics subsystem dominates the processor. At this resolution, the Athlon II X3 440 system has a clean win. To whom does this apply? The limited few with 30" displays.
the whole thing seems to slightly contradict the 'balanced PC' articles though. why put such a cheap CPU in a system with such a powerful GPU? is the budget really going to be THAT tight?
except very high end gaming, I realy do not see a reason to go after the i7.
what I am missing from the article is the X3 vs Intel cpus in the same price range. maybe a followup would do some good :-)
I'd guess at least 90% of users never overclock anything.
To be fair though, probably 90% of Tom's readers do.
my thought is that for single card users (not necessarily 58xx type not because it's not good but is for sure not budget friendly) and normal monitors (1680x1050) a triple or even dual core amd is enough.