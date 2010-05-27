Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Average FPS Benchmarks: Athlon II X3 440 In CrossFire Vs. Core i7-920 With A Single Card

For interest's sake, we decided to graph the Athlon II X3 440's results using Radeon HD 5870 cards in CrossFire and compare them to the Core i7-920 results using a single Radeon HD 5850. What we see is surprising:

Anyone who says that the graphics subsystem is all that matters should have a look at these results. Yes, the Core i7-920 costs $200 more than the Athlon II X3 440, but the dual Radeon HD 5870s paired with the Athlon system cost a whooping $500 more than the single Radeon HD 5850 in the Core i7-920 system. Despite this, the Core i7-920 system beats the Athlon II X3 440 configuration in almost every game up to 1920x1080 by a small margin. In the only game that the Athlon II X3 440 wins at 1920x1080, the Core i7-920 still manages to achieve an average FPS value over 60.

At 2560x1600, however, the graphics subsystem dominates the processor. At this resolution, the Athlon II X3 440 system has a clean win. To whom does this apply? The limited few with 30" displays.