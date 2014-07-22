Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Urban T81

The Urban T81’s installation kit includes 3.5” external drive adapters for the convertible 5.25” bay cover, an EPS12V/ATX12V power cable extender, and a large enough variety of screws to cover drive and radiator installation.

All eight internal trays are compatible with both 3.5” and 2.5” drives. Grommets dampen the vibration of 3.5” mechanical drives, while 2.5” drives screw directly onto the tray (since SSDs don't have moving parts).

I was surprised to see that the Urban T81 uses a flap folded out of the rear panel as a card holder and a thin steel cover to hide the gaping hole; typically, that's a hallmark of lighter/cheaper cases.

Everything screws into the Urban T81 in a traditional manner without any surprises, apart from the extra half-hour it took me to re-route cables into the extended part of the right-side panel, allowing it to close.

Minor inconveniences and unexpected cost-cutting measures didn’t prevent the finished piece from looking its best.

At 29 pounds empty, the heft of the Urban T81 assures its stability.