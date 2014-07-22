Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Our search continues for the one performance-oriented case with the highest-quality fit, finish, features, and materials. A spate of recent arrivals extend our series out into three parts, so today we see if the second round can top the first.

Corsair Graphite 760T

Last year, our crew over in Germany reviewed Corsair's Obsidian 900D (Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear). That story left us looking for fresh alternatives for this year’s round-up. We didn’t need to look long; the company's Graphite 760T had already been thrown into the running for a design award at CES 2014. Though it didn't end up winning, Corsair was still willing to send us the final product for evaluation.

Hopes for a glass-and-aluminum structure to compete with the previously-reviewed In Win Tòu were dashed by the 760T’s steel-and-plastic construction. But Corsair explains those materials with a $190 price tag. That’s right. Corsair is shooting for value at the high-end.

While value might not be the point of this comparison, we still have great appreciation for the 760T’s features, starting with a two-speed fan controller on the top panel to complement an array of USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and headset connectors. I'm also pleased by the painted finish, which resists fine scratches (haze) far better than molded-in color.

The back of the 760T offers nine expansion slots, which could make this a better choice for XL-ATX motherboards than, say, CaseLabs submission. As with that competitor, both of the Graphite's side panels are rear-hinged and can be lifted out of hinge pins when opened.

Unlike the Merlin, however, Corsair's Graphite 760T has filters on both its front-panel and bottom intakes. Some enthusiasts complain that rear-access filters require turning the case around to service. But they're still more convenient than the universal filters offered by build-it-yourself companies.

The front panel uses click fittings. Push once to lock, push again to unlock. Two lighted 140 mm fans are included (in contrast to CaseLabs, which doesn't include or even sell fans to fill its mounting points).

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 22 July 2014 07:12
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    Reply
  • Crashman 22 July 2014 07:32
    13773314 said:
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    You know the original Level 10 was probably "more elite"

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-fortress-2,2594-5.html
    Reply
  • vertexx 22 July 2014 11:16
    Hope the Phanteks Enthoo Primo is part of the final - will we have to wait another 2 months for that?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 July 2014 11:48
    I wish that they would use the new powercolor devil 13 290x (their version of the 295X2) for their tests
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 22 July 2014 12:48
    Who makes the most elite cases? Corsair and NZXT, no need for investigation :) Still, a nice roundup.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:12
    There are some cases CNC made, you should talk about this indipendent manufacturers. On SweClockers I saw the best mini ITX computer ever made, with 2 ssds, 2 fans, a picopsu and a discrete graphic card with riser card.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:24
    Anyway my guess was Lian-Li and Silverstone
    Reply
  • eklipz330 22 July 2014 13:42
    isn't this a purely subjective article? how can this be quantified?
    Reply
  • Neve12ende12 22 July 2014 14:28
    I don't know much about cases, but I have an Azza Hurrican 2000 and I think it is pretty badass
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 22 July 2014 15:19
    Phanteks Primo plz
    Reply