Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The Graphite 760T

The Graphite 760T includes two triple-tray cages at the bottom, each supporting pin-mounted 3.5” drives (with vibration-dampening grommets) or screwed-on 2.5” drives (without vibration dampening). Removing one cage even allows a radiator to be mounted up front, with 2x 120 mm and 2x 140 mm sizes supported.

A magnetic panel lifts away from the top to expose a triple-120 mm-fan radiator mount. Triple radiators consume the top external bay, while dual-120 mm-fan radiators don’t. And the compatibility of a dual-140 mm-fan radiator with a top-bay optical drive depends on the drive’s depth.

Four 2.5” trays fit along the forward edge of the motherboard tray. A huge hole in metal makes it easier to install CPU cooler support plates, and enough room remains to fit most cables, so long as you’re able to run your smaller cables around the main 24-lead cable.

The 760T’s two-speed fan controller supports up to four fans, using a SATA-style power plug to eliminate the need for four-pin cables.

Other front-panel leads include USB 2.0, USB 3.0, audio, and power/reset/activity functions.