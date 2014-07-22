Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

By

Our search continues for the one performance-oriented case with the highest-quality fit, finish, features, and materials. A spate of recent arrivals extend our series out into three parts, so today we see if the second round can top the first.

Inside The Graphite 760T

The Graphite 760T includes two triple-tray cages at the bottom, each supporting pin-mounted 3.5” drives (with vibration-dampening grommets) or screwed-on 2.5” drives (without vibration dampening). Removing one cage even allows a radiator to be mounted up front, with 2x 120 mm and 2x 140 mm sizes supported.

A magnetic panel lifts away from the top to expose a triple-120 mm-fan radiator mount. Triple radiators consume the top external bay, while dual-120 mm-fan radiators don’t. And the compatibility of a dual-140 mm-fan radiator with a top-bay optical drive depends on the drive’s depth.

Four 2.5” trays fit along the forward edge of the motherboard tray. A huge hole in metal makes it easier to install CPU cooler support plates, and enough room remains to fit most cables, so long as you’re able to run your smaller cables around the main 24-lead cable.

The 760T’s two-speed fan controller supports up to four fans, using a SATA-style power plug to eliminate the need for four-pin cables.

Other front-panel leads include USB 2.0, USB 3.0, audio, and power/reset/activity functions.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 22 July 2014 07:12
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    Reply
  • Crashman 22 July 2014 07:32
    13773314 said:
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    You know the original Level 10 was probably "more elite"

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-fortress-2,2594-5.html
    Reply
  • vertexx 22 July 2014 11:16
    Hope the Phanteks Enthoo Primo is part of the final - will we have to wait another 2 months for that?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 July 2014 11:48
    I wish that they would use the new powercolor devil 13 290x (their version of the 295X2) for their tests
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 22 July 2014 12:48
    Who makes the most elite cases? Corsair and NZXT, no need for investigation :) Still, a nice roundup.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:12
    There are some cases CNC made, you should talk about this indipendent manufacturers. On SweClockers I saw the best mini ITX computer ever made, with 2 ssds, 2 fans, a picopsu and a discrete graphic card with riser card.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:24
    Anyway my guess was Lian-Li and Silverstone
    Reply
  • eklipz330 22 July 2014 13:42
    isn't this a purely subjective article? how can this be quantified?
    Reply
  • Neve12ende12 22 July 2014 14:28
    I don't know much about cases, but I have an Azza Hurrican 2000 and I think it is pretty badass
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 22 July 2014 15:19
    Phanteks Primo plz
    Reply