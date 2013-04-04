Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Calibrated Brightness And Contrast

Since we consider 200 nits to be an ideal average for peak output, we calibrate all of our test monitors to that value. In a room with some ambient light (like an office), this brightness level provides a sharp, punchy image with maximum detail and minimum eye fatigue. It's also the sweet spot for gamma and grayscale tracking, which we'll look at on pages five and six.

Even though there are 100 steps to the EQ276W’s brightness control, it doesn’t do much until you get down to 30 or so. After that, the adjustments are fairly coarse. We couldn’t get right on 200 cd/m2, so we opted to go a little over.

Calibration can either lower or raise a display’s black level. There’s no universal rule that calibration will improve black level.

In this case, the Auria’s black level was improved slightly over stock, though it’s still a good bit higher than other 27-inch IPS screens.

Contrast ratio often takes a small hit after calibration in most monitors, regardless of their price or quality level.

Calibrating the EQ276W only reduces the contrast ratio by eight percent. This difference would not be visible to the naked eye. While this result keeps Auria on the bottom of our on/off contrast tests, the actual image isn’t bad to look at. For business and graphics use, we found the monitor to be perfectly usable.