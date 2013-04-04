Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Calibrated Brightness And Contrast
Since we consider 200 nits to be an ideal average for peak output, we calibrate all of our test monitors to that value. In a room with some ambient light (like an office), this brightness level provides a sharp, punchy image with maximum detail and minimum eye fatigue. It's also the sweet spot for gamma and grayscale tracking, which we'll look at on pages five and six.
Even though there are 100 steps to the EQ276W’s brightness control, it doesn’t do much until you get down to 30 or so. After that, the adjustments are fairly coarse. We couldn’t get right on 200 cd/m2, so we opted to go a little over.
Calibration can either lower or raise a display’s black level. There’s no universal rule that calibration will improve black level.
In this case, the Auria’s black level was improved slightly over stock, though it’s still a good bit higher than other 27-inch IPS screens.
Contrast ratio often takes a small hit after calibration in most monitors, regardless of their price or quality level.
Calibrating the EQ276W only reduces the contrast ratio by eight percent. This difference would not be visible to the naked eye. While this result keeps Auria on the bottom of our on/off contrast tests, the actual image isn’t bad to look at. For business and graphics use, we found the monitor to be perfectly usable.
Happy that this article was posted and I been very happy with my purchase.
As for lag, i heard from "razetheworld" that when the monitor has one connector (usually DVI) the input lag can be as low as 6ms on these IPS screens. When there are multiple connectors like the monitor being reviewed here, higher lags are expected because the monitor takes time to process which connection is in use. I may be wrong, so correct me if i am wrong.
While this is true, MicroCenter has a great return policy, I'm not sure about Overlord, but I do know the one that is under 400, its 384, only has DVI, while this has HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, headphon jack, and VGA. So if you just want DVI, getting an Achieva Shimian is cheaper off of ebay, but then also you have to deal with possible shoddy return system. Good luck to all and I will comment once I have my Auria, I'm going from my 40" Auria 1080P HDTV to a Auria 27" 1440P IPS monitor, good trade I think.
Most video cards have Dual link DVI so this isn't really an issue unless yours does not. I use a Catleap Q270 monitor right now (let me tell you, there is NO going back for me after getting one of these, 1080p monitors are as good as yesterday's trash to me). This was a B grade panel and it ended up having no visable defects or bad pixels (I only paid $245 for it off of ebay new from Korea, they've gone up $100 since). The reason I ended up going with the panel I did was from a quite extensive post on hardforum detailing how the DVI-only monitors were having incredibly low input lag compared to any of the other 1440p IPS panels available. I'm getting incredible framerates with my 670 and my games are streak/ghost/stutter/tearing free.
Maybe this Auria monitor just can't hack it vs. its' Korean counterparts.
Also it's good to know you can always take apart these monitors and replace the PCB so that you can overclock them to 120Hz, but Overlord is the only place selling the part and it's $200 :(
Minimum and maximum refer to the brightness setting. It's not unusual for the contrast ratio to go up when the brightness is lowered. In the case of the Samsung S27B970D, the black level dropped by a greater percentage than the peak white level; hence the higher contrast ratio.
