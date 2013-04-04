Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Grayscale Tracking
All of the IPS panels we’ve recently tested display excellent grayscale tracking, even at stock settings. It’s important that the color of white be consistently neutral at all light levels from darkest to brightest. Grayscale performance impacts color accuracy with regard to the secondary colors: cyan, magenta, and yellow. Since computer monitors typically have no color or tint adjustment, accurate grayscale is key.
The stock result is fairly cool in tone. And this error rises as the picture gets brighter. These measurements were taken using the monitor’s Standard picture mode and Normal color temp.
Setting the color temp to User unlocks the RGB sliders so the white balance can be improved.
The User setting produces an excellent result. The greatest error is at 40 percent, where it just barely cracks the 2 Delta-E mark. After calibration, the EQ276W has excellent grayscale accuracy and tracking.
Here’s how the Auria stacks up for out-of-box grayscale performance. While calibration is always a good idea, it’s important to know what to expect if you run your monitor stock.
With an average Delta-E value of 4.70, you’ll notice the blue tone to the Auria’s image. While it’s not a very high error, it is greater than the competition. For this and all future monitor reviews, we’re showing the grayscale Delta-E measurement as luminance-compensated. Previously, we factored luminance (brightness) into this value. Now, the number shows only the grayscale error, regardless of luminance accuracy. Since luminance is measured in the gamma test, we feel it’s redundant to include it in the grayscale error benchmark. Numbers for the other screens in this comparison have been recalculated in order to keep things accurate and consistent.
Calibration almost always results in a visible improvement to the image, especially in the area of white balance. We like to see a Delta-E value under three (the point at which errors become invisible).
Even though the EQ276W takes last place in the list, it still displays excellent grayscale accuracy with a low 1.25 Delta-E value. There’s no question that this monitor will benefit from instrumented calibration.
Happy that this article was posted and I been very happy with my purchase.
As for lag, i heard from "razetheworld" that when the monitor has one connector (usually DVI) the input lag can be as low as 6ms on these IPS screens. When there are multiple connectors like the monitor being reviewed here, higher lags are expected because the monitor takes time to process which connection is in use. I may be wrong, so correct me if i am wrong.
While this is true, MicroCenter has a great return policy, I'm not sure about Overlord, but I do know the one that is under 400, its 384, only has DVI, while this has HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, headphon jack, and VGA. So if you just want DVI, getting an Achieva Shimian is cheaper off of ebay, but then also you have to deal with possible shoddy return system. Good luck to all and I will comment once I have my Auria, I'm going from my 40" Auria 1080P HDTV to a Auria 27" 1440P IPS monitor, good trade I think.
Most video cards have Dual link DVI so this isn't really an issue unless yours does not. I use a Catleap Q270 monitor right now (let me tell you, there is NO going back for me after getting one of these, 1080p monitors are as good as yesterday's trash to me). This was a B grade panel and it ended up having no visable defects or bad pixels (I only paid $245 for it off of ebay new from Korea, they've gone up $100 since). The reason I ended up going with the panel I did was from a quite extensive post on hardforum detailing how the DVI-only monitors were having incredibly low input lag compared to any of the other 1440p IPS panels available. I'm getting incredible framerates with my 670 and my games are streak/ghost/stutter/tearing free.
Maybe this Auria monitor just can't hack it vs. its' Korean counterparts.
Also it's good to know you can always take apart these monitors and replace the PCB so that you can overclock them to 120Hz, but Overlord is the only place selling the part and it's $200 :(
Minimum and maximum refer to the brightness setting. It's not unusual for the contrast ratio to go up when the brightness is lowered. In the case of the Samsung S27B970D, the black level dropped by a greater percentage than the peak white level; hence the higher contrast ratio.
