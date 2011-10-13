Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Nearly any overclock looks great in Apple iTunes, but ASRock’s 4.6 GHz stands at the top of automatic methods. While manual overclocking always leads, the differences between boards are too small to show up in a 48-second benchmark.

When we stretch our legs for a benchmark that lasts more than a minute, Asus’ top manual-overclocking stability takes the lead. ASRock still tops the automatically-overclocked configurations.

In addition to pushing higher core clock rates, MSI's OC Genie overclocks the Core i7-2600K’s integrated GPU, boosting its Quick Sync encode performance for MediaEspresso supremacy.

We’ve noticed in past reviews that MediaConverter 7 gets less benefit from Intel's Quick Sync technology compared to MediaEspresso, and MSI’s lead shrinks accordingly.