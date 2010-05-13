AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Benchmark Restuls: DiRT2 Demo And S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

DiRT2 Demo punishes the use of DirectX 11, giving non-DirectX 11 cards such as the GeForce GTX 285M a “performance advantage” for all the stuff they don’t render. In order to make the competition fair, we had to retest the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 using the game’s “Force DirectX 9” setting. The results for all tested settings are shown.

With both cards set to the same DirectX mode, the GeForce GTX 285M is only able to beat the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 at moderate detail levels and low resolutions. Both cards are fast enough to play the game at the panel’s native resolution, where the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 card edges out a win. Impossible for the GeForce GTX 285M, DirectX 11 slows the Mobility Radeon to a crawl.

Increased detail levels put the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 in the driver’s seat.

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat benchmark results provides DirectX 10, 10.1, and 11 modes, with the GeForce GTX 285’s highest level at DirectX 10. We retested the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 at DirectX 10, and found little loss of performance.

The Mobility Radeon HD 5870 outpaces the GeForce GTX 285 at all resolutions at the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat benchmark’s Ultra preset, but we saw minimum frame rates that would make any of these resolutions unplayable.