AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Power, Efficiency, And Battery Life
Given its Radeon HD 5770-based architecture, we are surprised to find the Mobility Radeon HD 5870 with higher idle power than the GeForce GTX 285M. Because it’s part of global wattage measurements, higher GPU idle power also affects the CPU Full Load test reading. The GeForce GTX 285M has higher GPU load wattage, while far higher power draw for the desktop platform shows why these types of parts are not used in notebooks.
Battery Eater Pro runs a small 3D demo continuously. Given the Mobility Radeon HD 5870’s lower load power, we are surprised to see that the unit provides less battery run time. A relatively short battery life from a desktop replacement makes it worth considering the spare battery option if you spend a lot of time away from wall sockets.
The average performance chart above gives us the “work” side of the efficiency equation.
AVADirect’s GeForce GTX 285M build edges out its Mobility Radeon HD 5870 version. The desktop PC’s superior graphics performance softens the fact that it isn't as efficient as the AVADirect notebooks.
But, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.
Particularly with PCI-E being implemented differently, you might be seeing the inferior implementation of the P55 architecture responsible for a small amount of the relatively poor mobile performance. Since this implementation needs to multiplex the memory bus of the processor, you can run into situations where there is contention.
I doubt it's significant, but I'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode?
Granted, with a 45W CPU and 50W GPU, 30 mins is expected on a 40W battery if fully stressed.
So, is there any reason to own such notebuook?
The GTX 285M was a $50 premium over the 5870, and I am glad I chose to stick to the 5870. It is kind of strange one would pay more to have less performance. I guess thats what fanboyism are all about?
I have seen this model at other sites as well.
I think an ASUS JH73-A1 verse this would have been more interesting as its a bit cheaper for better parts.