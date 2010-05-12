Part 3: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: World In Conflict

World In Conflict

We use the game’s built-in benchmark for testing World in Conflict. While you'll often hear that an RTS is playable at 25-30 FPS, we set our average target at 35 FPS to better cope with the minimum frame rates experienced in the game.

Here, the overclocked Radeon HD 5750 delivers where the stock-clocked Radeon HD 4850 had previously failed. The Pentium E6300 is sufficient, although it generally takes the E8400 and above to balance out and get the most from the single-GPU graphics cards.

Stepping up to Intel's Core i5 and i7 allows the Radeon HD 5970 to approach and surpass the 100 FPS mark, while the GeForce GTX 295 is then able to climb past the Radeon HD 5870.

Stepping up to 1680x1050 requires a jump to the GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4890 in order to maintain smooth framerates. The GeForce GTX 295 now passes the Radeon HD 5870 when paired with any of the overclocked quad-core processors.

The GeForce GTX 260 and Radeon HD 4890 both remain playable through 1920x1200. Most of the graphics cards have now become the limiting factor, but our dual-GPU cards beg to be paired with more and more processing power.

The BFG GeForce GTX 285 OCFU has high enough clock speeds to remain playable where a stock GeForce GTX 285 had previously fallen short, but it requires the overclocked E8400 or above to tap that full potential. However, more performance is achieved for less money by pairing the overclocked Pentium E6300 and Radeon HD 5870. This $40 savings is of course rather insignificant once we factor in the cost of a 2560x1600 display.