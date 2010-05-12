Part 3: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Power Consumption

Rather than use our typical idle and Prime95/Furmark full load consumption data, for this series, we decided that the single most important number would be the maximum consumption seen while gaming. The highest consumption recorded was seen in GTA IV, but because the Radeon HD 4850 used in Parts 1 & 2 could not run this test, we instead chose to use Crysis.

Voltages were not pushed to any insane levels during our overclocking endeavors, so power consumption during gaming isn’t all too much higher than during the stock round of testing. The Radeon HD 5870 and 5970 stand out for their low consumption and outstanding performance.