Part 3: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

What does it mean to build a truly-balanced PC? How great would it be to piece together a machine bottlenecked by neither CPU or GPU? We set forth to measure the perfect balance in seven different games and four resolutions in this third of many parts.

Power Consumption

Rather than use our typical idle and Prime95/Furmark full load consumption data, for this series, we decided that the single most important number would be the maximum consumption seen while gaming. The highest consumption recorded was seen in GTA IV, but because the Radeon HD 4850 used in Parts 1 & 2 could not run this test, we instead chose to use Crysis.

Voltages were not pushed to any insane levels during our overclocking endeavors, so power consumption during gaming isn’t all too much higher than during the stock round of testing. The Radeon HD 5870 and 5970 stand out for their low consumption and outstanding performance.

99 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ColMirage 12 May 2010 11:22
    fatkid35first!Facepalm...

    Glad to see the last part of the series. Very useful!
  • liquidsnake718 12 May 2010 11:37
    I love how on the first page picture of all the games on this article show the games that truly take a toll on GPU's and CPU's. You are however missing Metro 2033 and Dirt 2 in DX11 which obliterates some GPUs in DX11!
  • IzzyCraft 12 May 2010 11:56
    A metro 2033 graph wouldn't be interesting it would start at 0 and end at 5 for most set ups :D
  • 12 May 2010 12:23
    The choice of Corsair Dominator for the RAM is surprising, given that there are equally fast and stable choices at a much lower price point. OCZ, G Skill, Crucial, etc. I still love their power supplies though.
  • duk3 12 May 2010 12:27
    ColMirageGlad to see the last part of the series. Very useful!
    They mentioned a part 4 in the article, with overclocking AMD processors.
  • kaintfm 12 May 2010 12:27
    The choice of Corsair Dominator for the RAM is surprising, given that there are equally fast and stable choices at a much lower price point. OCZ, G Skill, Crucial, etc. I still love their power supplies though.
  • agnickolov 12 May 2010 13:05
    And where is the Core i3 530? This is the real gaming gem of a CPU, but I hardly see it in any reviews @ Tom's...
  • manitoublack 12 May 2010 13:13
    Bought 2 GTX295's on release and run them on my i7-920, in SLi at 640MHz. Still over a year on and there still almost top dog.

    Great review Toms, and makes it easier to sleep at night knowing that 14months on little can touch what I've got regardless of the $1600AUD buyin.
  • FUtomNOreg 12 May 2010 14:40
    Very enlightening though, given my current rig's specs, thoroughly depressing. Curse you for breaking my delusion that my PC was adequate! I feel an overwhelming urge to upgrade coming on.....
