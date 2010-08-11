Part 4: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: World In Conflict

World In Conflict

We use the game’s built-in benchmark for testing World in Conflict. While you'll often hear that an RTS is playable at 25-30 FPS, we set our average target at 35 FPS to better cope with the minimum frame rates experienced in the game.

No matter the CPU, the Radeon HD 5750 turns in either 39 or 40 average frames per second.

The Radeon HD 4890 again impresses with fairly flat CPU scaling. Otherwise, we see both CPU and GPU limitations evident, with the GeForce cards (or drivers) generally requiring more CPU to deliver their expected level of performance. Gobs of cache memory and slightly higher core speeds allow the dual-core Phenom II to trade blows with the quad-core Athlon II when matched up with Radeon graphics cards, but the GeForce cards seem to favor the Athlon II’s extra cores.

1680x1050 requires a jump to the GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4890 to maintain smooth frame rates. The GeForce GTX 295 now passes the Radeon HD 5870 when paired with the overclocked Phenom II X4 955 BE or higher.

The GeForce GTX 260 and Radeon HD 4890 both remain playable through 1920x1200. Most of the graphics cards have now become the limiting factor in determining performance, but the GeForce GTX 285 and the dual-GPU cards still benefit from more and more processing power.

At 2560x1600, we see exactly how the Radeon HD 5750, GeForce GTX 260, Radeon HD 4890, and Radeon HD 5870 stack up, no matter which CPU is utilized. But, even at 2560x1600 with 4xAA, the CPU can make a difference. Looking at the GeForce GTX 285, GeForce GTX 295, and Radeon HD 5970, we see just how important a balanced processor really is to maximize graphics performance. The BFG GeForce GTX 285 OCFU remains playable, but it requires the overclocked quad-core Phenom II or higher to tap its full potential.