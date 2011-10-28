Trending

Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Are you wondering how your PC will handle Battlefield 3 before buying the game? We pulled a series of all-nighters to get almost every graphics card in our lab tested, in addition to a handful of processors, to answer your performance-oriented questions.

Benchmark Results: AMD Graphics Cards, Low Quality

It’s clear from our Low quality benchmarks that anything slower than a Radeon HD 4850 is going to struggle—and that’s at 1680x1050. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260 fared a little better in this particular discipline.

Either way, though, enjoying Battlefield 3 really necessitates a modern graphics card. The difference between Low quality and High or Ultra is enough to warrant the jump from a cheap discrete board to something more substantial.

