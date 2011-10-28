Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: AMD Graphics Cards, Low Quality

It’s clear from our Low quality benchmarks that anything slower than a Radeon HD 4850 is going to struggle—and that’s at 1680x1050. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260 fared a little better in this particular discipline.

Either way, though, enjoying Battlefield 3 really necessitates a modern graphics card. The difference between Low quality and High or Ultra is enough to warrant the jump from a cheap discrete board to something more substantial.