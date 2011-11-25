Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Loading A Shard In Rift

Overall Statistics Rift: Realm Loading Elapsed Time 00:15 Read Operations 8 682 Write Operations 85 Data Read 322.98 MB Data Written 1.16 MB Disk Busy Time 1.37 s Average Data Rate 237.14 MB/s

Like most MMORPGs, Trion Worlds purposely designed Rift to have a more modular file system. Updates from the developer are distributed as archives, which are decompressed and extracted to their proper locations. This works well because adding a few files can easily expand the Rift universe.

However, it also translates into storing a lot of individual files of varying sizes, which translates into a random I/O workload involving mixed transfer sizes. That’s what we see here when we load to Silverwood.

Random performance on a hard drive is very modest compared to SSDs, which is why Rift gamers are going to experience a bigger speed-up loading into their character from an SSD than anyone playing F1 2011 might see starting a race.

I/O Trends: