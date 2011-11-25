Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Loading A Shard In Rift
|Overall Statistics
|Rift: Realm Loading
|Elapsed Time
|00:15
|Read Operations
|8 682
|Write Operations
|85
|Data Read
|322.98 MB
|Data Written
|1.16 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.37 s
|Average Data Rate
|237.14 MB/s
Like most MMORPGs, Trion Worlds purposely designed Rift to have a more modular file system. Updates from the developer are distributed as archives, which are decompressed and extracted to their proper locations. This works well because adding a few files can easily expand the Rift universe.
However, it also translates into storing a lot of individual files of varying sizes, which translates into a random I/O workload involving mixed transfer sizes. That’s what we see here when we load to Silverwood.
Random performance on a hard drive is very modest compared to SSDs, which is why Rift gamers are going to experience a bigger speed-up loading into their character from an SSD than anyone playing F1 2011 might see starting a race.
I/O Trends:
- 44% of all operations are 64 KB in transfer size
- 48% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 18% of all operations occur at a queue depth of two
- 19% of all operations occur between a queue depth of three and seven
- 94% of all operations are random
